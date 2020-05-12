The return of Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater is the best surprise for B-Day

Guess what is back?
How Tony Hawk celebrated its 52nd birthday today, the professional skateboarder left some news that nobody, and we want to say that nobody, saw coming.
It's time to bring back Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2.
"Happy birthday to me! #THPS,quot;, shared the athlete in Twitter Tuesday in the morning. "#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack … newer features. Thank you to all the fans of our series for keeping the dream alive. "
So how long do players have to wait? Mark September 4 on your calendar because the collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And yes, you can pre-order now.
For those who don't remember, forgive yourself! But we are happy to remind you that Tony Hawk Pro Skater It was released for the Playstation in September 2009. The games take place in a three-dimensional environment surrounded by punk rock and ska music. Don't worry, the children will understand.
Each player can take control of a variety of famous skateboarders and must complete missions by performing skateboard tricks and collecting objects.
It became an instant bestseller, and based on social media reaction, fans are excited to replay it.
Maybe it comes at the perfect time like that Coronavirus The pandemic allows Americans to stay home and continue social distancing.
And while players of all ages won't be able to play during the summer, Labor Day weekend should be special.
