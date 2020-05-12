The Primavera Sound Festival in Spain officially returns to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Two months after postponing the Barcelona event in late August, organizers announced that the 20th anniversary edition will no longer take place in 2020.

The twentieth anniversary edition of the Primavera Sound Festival in Spain has been officially postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poster heads including The strokes, King's wool and Tyler the creator Everyone was to lead the celebrations in Barcelona from June 3 to 7, but in March, organizers decided to postpone the event until the end of August, when they hoped the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak had passed.

However, with uncertainty surrounding the return of the live music industry, festival bosses have been forced to scrap plans to host this year's big show, rather than choosing to suspend the celebrations until the next summer.

"Today, Primavera Sound announces the most difficult decision in its history: we will finally not be able to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2020," they share in a statement to ticket holders.

"Given the evolution of the COVID-19 health crisis, we are forced to postpone the next edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona, ​​for reasons of force majeure, until next year: from June 2 to 6, 2021."

"We are devastated and deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused, but the health and well-being of our festival goers and everyone involved in the festival has always been and continues to be our top priority. We cannot thank them enough for their patience. love and understanding in this uncertain setting. We will never forget this. "

Officials are now ready to mark what would have been the original first day of Spring 2020 on June 3 by presenting the first reserved acts to take the stage for the new anniversary festival.

It is the latest musical casualty of the global crisis: Britain's Glastonbury Festival and New York City's Governors Ball were also canceled, while the California Coachella and Stagecoach events, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, were delayed from spring until this fall.