The Palm Desert man was stabbed and threw his 1-year-old daughter off the cliff of Highway 74 after the Indian Wells stab attack – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Palm Desert father initially accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter "on a cliff in a ravine,quot; off Highway 74 after an accident Wednesday, now faces additional charges for allegedly stabbing her as well.

The girl was found dead at the scene, but it was unclear if she died before being thrown off the cliff.

The suspect, identified as Adam Slater, a 49-year-old Palm Desert resident, fled the scene of the attack and was later involved in a rollover accident on Highway 74, south of Vista Point.

Slater has been charged with first-degree murder, using a knife in the commission of a murder, along with a special circumstance accusation of committing murder during the commission of an abduction, making him eligible for the death penalty if the The District Attorney's Office decides to pursue him.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, officers were initially referred to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot in the 44100 block of Washington Street in Indian Wells.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim with multiple injuries as a result of an incident of domestic violence. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses went to help the occupants of the overturned vehicle when the driver ran to the passenger side, stabbed a passer-by who was trying to remove a one-year-old girl from the remains, and grabbed her.

Police said several witnesses saw the suspect throw the boy off a cliff into a ravine before fleeing on foot to the canyon.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they arrested Slater and were directed to the boy's location, who was later determined to be Slater's daughter, who had died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the viewer sought medical treatment on his own.

He is also charged with attempted murder, assault on a child under the age of 8 resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon, and resistance to arrest.

"It's painful, painful," said Chris Grome, the victim's uncle. "Everyone is suffering a lot."

According to the police, Slater is a registered sex offender who violated his probation.

His bail has been set at $ 1 million.

He was rushed to a local hospital for injuries caused by the accident and is scheduled to be processed Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The sheriff's department said the investigation was ongoing and asked that anyone with additional information call Investigator Muñoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

