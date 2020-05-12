The Oscars reportedly returned to the summer to prevent cancellation amid the coronavirus crisis

Facebook

Organizers of the Academy Awards reportedly plan to delay the ceremony until May or June to prevent the event from being scrapped entirely due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Oscar 2021 ceremony could be delayed amid the Covid-19 crisis to avoid organizers having to scrap the plans entirely.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, organizers are ready to delay the Academy Awards for almost four months in an attempt to prevent it from being canceled.

The move reportedly comes after film studios were told they would have a longer release window for their films to be eligible for the nomination as numerous premieres, includingNo time to die"starring Daniel Craig"Top Gun: Maverick","Mulan"and"Black widow"they were delayed due to the global pandemic.

A source explained: "The current coronavirus crisis has caused waves in the industry and decimated plans for so many releases this year. Oscar organizers have been in talks for weeks about whether the ceremony can continue as so many releases have been delayed ".

"There would be a riot if no changes were made and the industry could be totally devastated if film studios withheld their offers until the 2022 ceremony to be eligible," they continued.

"What they are proposing is to delay the ceremony, which was to take place on February 28, in late May or early June. This means that films forced to postpone their release dates may release them later this year or in early this year. 2021 knowing they will continue to be eligible for the Oscars. "

The source added: "Film studios have been informed of the plans and are now preparing their release dates accordingly. But with everything still up in the air, everything is quite tentative right now."

Last month, Academy officials drew up interim plans to assist studio bosses, allowing movies like "Birds of Prey," which were released directly on broadcast channels, to still qualify for the shortlist.