Major League owners approved a proposal for the 2020 season on Monday, but Rockies player association representative Scott Oberg warned that baseball's return remains on the pandemic timeline.

In short, the owners' proposal calls for an 82-game schedule, with a second spring training in mid-June and opening day in early July. The schedule would feature games against divisional and regional opponents only, with four additional wild card teams to bring the postseason field to 14.

"From the American cultural point of view, it would be great to open the weekend of July 4, it would be a good kumbaya time for the country," Oberg said from his New Jersey home. "But I don't know if it's feasible or not. The number one problem will be health and safety."

Oberg, who had not yet seen the official proposal as of noon Tuesday, said the most important part of a return to the game needs to address the testing and overall logistics required to conduct a modified season where players, coaches and the large behind-the-scenes workforce (clubhouse staff, security, landscaping equipment, media, etc.) can do their jobs safely

In that regard, Oberg believes that the financial aspect of playing again is being given too high a priority early in the negotiation process. The owners, fearful of huge losses from a half-season played in empty stadiums, included in their proposal a revenue split of 50-50 by 2020, a stipulation that the players' association, which agreed in March to prorate wages for this year, it is more than likely to reject.

"Right now, we are putting the cart in front of the horse on that one," Oberg said. "It is much more important that we can keep everyone healthy, and not just the players." We have many guys who have health risks: (gardener) David Dahl has talked about that as well as others, and I myself have multiple autoimmune diseases. Also, they all have families, we have older coaches in the game, older umpires … there are many things that need to be resolved before we get into the undergrowth on the economic side of things. "

Oberg's autoimmune diseases, along with recent blood clotting problems, make the 30-year-old extremely cautious. He hasn't been out of his house since his return in March, and he keeps fit with a mound and net in his backyard, as well as a weight room in his garage. He has also kept in touch with his fellow Colorado relievers through weekly digital meetings.

He said he supports competitive adjustments to the owners' proposal, such as expanded rosters, the 2020 Universal Designated Hitter and the largest postseason, a format that, by adding two more wild card spaces in the National League, increases the chances of Colorado in the playoffs

"As long as I have a better chance, at least from a basic percentage point of view, than we have in the past, that always bodes well," Oberg said.

And as baseball has resumed in Korea and Taiwan, and is approaching a comeback in Japan, Oberg said the big leagues shouldn't be rushing into the national pastime for Independence Day.

"It won't look good if we find ourselves in a situation where we missed a couple of details, and then a couple of guys end up getting sick," Oberg said. "Then there is the possibility of closing again, and nobody wants that."