Home Local News "The number one problem will be health and safety."

"The number one problem will be health and safety."

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>"The number one problem will be health and safety."
%MINIFYHTML11070a3ee6b17cce64a6431262439cae14%

Major League owners approved a proposal for the 2020 season on Monday, but Rockies player association representative Scott Oberg warned that baseball's return remains on the pandemic timeline.

In short, the owners' proposal calls for an 82-game schedule, with a second spring training in mid-June and opening day in early July. The schedule would feature games against divisional and regional opponents only, with four additional wild card teams to bring the postseason field to 14.

"From the American cultural point of view, it would be great to open the weekend of July 4, it would be a good kumbaya time for the country," Oberg said from his New Jersey home. "But I don't know if it's feasible or not. The number one problem will be health and safety."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©