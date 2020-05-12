The movie & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; will air on Disney Plus on July 3

The show raised $ 650 million on Broadway, where it has been viewed by 2.6 million people. And, before live performances closed around the world in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, he was also playing in London and on various touring productions in North America.

Disney Plus, with more than 50 million subscribers, has been one of the highlights of the Disney empire, which, due to its dependence on theme parks and movies, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

This is not the first time that Disney has changed its broadcast plans, as it adapts to a market transformed by this unexpected moment: in March, the company began streaming the animated movie "Frozen 2,quot; three months ahead of schedule, citing "this challenging period,quot;.