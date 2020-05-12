Home Entertainment The man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery Death says he received death threats

The man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery Death says he received death threats

William "Roddie,quot; Bryan, the man who filmed the now viral murder of the unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery, has revealed that he has been receiving death threats.

The video leaked to the public more than two months after the shooting, and ultimately led to the final arrest of Travis and Gregory McMichael, who are now charged with the Arbery murder.

"I don't feel safe at all … I haven't felt safe in at least 3-5 days," Bryan said. "As Amy (Bryan's fiancee) said, the threats have been real."

