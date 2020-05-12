The Madhya Pradesh policeman gets into trouble for recreating Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante trick.



Reel life is not always smart. And comes

with its set of consequences too. Like this Madhya Pradesh police,

who had trouble after trying to recreate a popular trick

played by Ajay Devgn in her debut films Phool Aur Kaante.



A video of sub-inspector Manoj Yadav has gone viral on the Internet, in

which he has seen rocking on two moving cars. Manoj Yadav

was published by the Narsinghgarh Police Post and has been

allegedly fined Rs 5000 for this Bollywood-style trick and has been

served a warning too. An investigation has been launched in this regard,

Interested officials reported. Yadav is a resident of Gwalior who

He graduated from Jiwaji University.