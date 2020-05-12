The LGBTQ rights document "Because they don't know what they are doing" ensures its launch in the USA. USA – Up News Info

The premiere of the New York-based independent film First Run Features has taken over North American rights to the Daniel Karslake document. Because they do not know what they are doing, which highlights four faith families with LGBTQ children.

The distributor is planning a virtual premiere for the film starting June 12, collaborating with independent art venues that can screen the film on their websites.

The document was released in Tribeca last year. It is director Karslake's follow-up to his shortlisted documentary for the 2007 Oscar Because the Bible tells me, which First Run also released.

After the United States Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, there was a sense of victory among many in the LGBTQ community. However, the reaction of the political and religious right to reverse LGBTQ civil rights was swift and severe, ”said Karslake. “I hope all audiences get to know these four brave families to better understand how much we share with each other. Our team feels incredibly fortunate to meet with Marc Mauceri and First Run Features to spread this message. ”

%MINIFYHTML41d8bb66326cd732cc1517e37e1ddf4c15%

"It is a pleasure for us to work with Dan and his team again," said Marc Mauceri, vice president of First Run Features. "Because the Bible tells me It has a special place in our hearts and history, not only as one of our highest grossing films in our 41 years of distribution, but more important in how it illuminated and trained so many people over the years since its release. If any documentary deserves a follow-up, it's this one, and we couldn't be more excited to help bring Because they do not know what they are doing to the American public with the support of independent movie theaters across the country. "

The photo was co-written and edited by Nancy Kennedy, and produced by Sheri Heitker and Barbara Simon. UTA managed the sale rights.