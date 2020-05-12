The Kobe Bryant Sports Academy withdraws the name of & # 39; Mamba & # 39; out of respect the fans are upset

Instagram

Fans threaten to remove their support for the Sports Academy which was previously co-owned by the late NBA star after announcing that it removes Kobe's nickname from its brand.

The Mamba Sports Academy is withdrawing "Mamba" from its name, out of respect for Kobe Bryant. The Southern California sports academy, previously owned by the NBA legend, announced Tuesday, May 12, that it would revert to its original Sports Academy name.

In announcing the decision, the Sports Academy said that "it was a mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of their heritage." The facility added in a statement: "Thank you for respecting that decision in these turbulent times."

Sports Academy CEO Chad Faulkner also referred to his decision to revert to his original name, saying, "Our beliefs and thoughts are that Kobe is one of the two. & # 39; Mamba & # 39; is one And with that as we move forward as The Sports Academy, it's more appropriate to put Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you will, and really respect a legacy that is unrivaled, frankly, and let that live. itself ".

"We will continue to do the work we do. We were fortunate to learn from Kobe. We will continue with much of that learning we have in a respectful way," he continued.

Chad also revealed plans to place memorials for Kobe at Sports Academy locations in honor of the great LA Lakers, if the Bryant family consents. "That will really end depending on the wishes of the family and the respect of the family. For us, we leave it for the future," he said. "This is such a critical time for the family to continue working during the grieving process and for everything they are working on. We are going to be very conservative from that perspective. We are all in favor … But it really is not necessarily the right thing to do. we do proactively. "

The Mamba Sports Academy launched in 2018 as a joint sports training business venture with Kobe and Chad. The name "Mamba" was part of Kobe's nickname, "The Black Mamba", which he gave himself.

While the Sports Academy has explained that the decision to remove "Mamba" from its name was made in a "mutual" agreement with its heritage, Kobe fans did not agree with that. After protesting, they turned to the comment section of the Sports Academy Instagram post to threaten to remove their support.

"PUT MAMBA IN THE NAME AGAIN," demanded one. "I'm going to do that to Kobe Smh," another disappointed fan reacted. A third user replied: "Disrespectful AF is no longer a reason to follow them … Mamba forever."

When not buying the explanation from the Sports Academy, someone said: "Totally without following. Why would you change the name? You think you will keep the name in his honor. How sad." Someone else similarly accused the sports facility, "You all lying to the public by renaming it was not out of 'respect' that it was strictly a commercial move, respect their name!"