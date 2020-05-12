The "Friends,quot; meeting has been delayed again until they can film in front of a live audience

According to Bob, a big reason to delay recording the meeting is because they went to do it in front of the studio audience, and that he hopes that perhaps by the end of the summer it will be feasible:

We hope to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars line up and hope that we can get back into production. We think it's valuable to have a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends getting together and we didn't want to do it all of a sudden on a web call with, you know, six boxes and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.