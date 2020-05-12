The "Friends,quot; meeting has been delayed again until they can film in front of a live audience

The place where it was postponed because it's definitely worth the wait.
So, in late February, the cast of friends They officially confirmed that they were making a special unscripted reunion for HBO Max, which will be released soon.
At the time, this was a HUGE one for HBO Max (which is also the exclusive streaming service for the series in the US) and how the reunion would have launched with the service.
But, in mid-March, it was announced that the recording of the reunion special, which was supposed to be filmed on March 23-24 in front of a live audience, had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While at the time there was hope that they could film it sometime in May or June, now it seems like that won't happen.
In an interview with Variety, Bob Greenblatt, who is the president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said the special meeting will continue to be postponed a little longer.
According to Bob, a big reason to delay recording the meeting is because they went to do it in front of the studio audience, and that he hopes that perhaps by the end of the summer it will be feasible:
We hope to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars line up and hope that we can get back into production. We think it's valuable to have a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends getting together and we didn't want to do it all of a sudden on a web call with, you know, six boxes and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.
Bob went on to say that if they can record in late summer, then the special could air in the fall (which could coincide with the show's 26th anniversary).
On the positive side, we friends Fans will get a quality product, but on the downside we have to wait longer to get it.
Good, friends fans, what do you think about this? Do you think they should record it earlier without an audience or do you think they should wait?
