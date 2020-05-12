The Flash Finale ends in pretty Cliffhanger

That was certainly not the Flash end that we all expected.

In fact, it ended even worse than we expected, because we hoped Iris was still trapped in the mirror. Not only is it still trapped there, but it could also have exploded into a million little pieces of mirror. We can't really be sure what just happened to her, but she certainly couldn't reunite with her husband before the season was over.

Of course, this is entirely the fault of the pandemic, which halted production a few episodes earlier, but that doesn't make it any less unpleasant for those of us hoping to see Iris escape the mirror before that neural dissonance really took hold.

At least Carver, the one responsible for this whole mess, is dead thanks to Eva, the woman who is also responsible for this whole mess. But now Eva has the whole world thinking that she was the victim of an international crime syndicate, and that it was her husband who rescued her before she was killed by Sue, and it seems that Eva is not going to take the opportunity to help rescue her. Iris and Kamilla and Singh, you know?