The Flash Finale ends in pretty Cliffhanger

That was certainly not the Flash end that we all expected.
In fact, it ended even worse than we expected, because we hoped Iris was still trapped in the mirror. Not only is it still trapped there, but it could also have exploded into a million little pieces of mirror. We can't really be sure what just happened to her, but she certainly couldn't reunite with her husband before the season was over.
Of course, this is entirely the fault of the pandemic, which halted production a few episodes earlier, but that doesn't make it any less unpleasant for those of us hoping to see Iris escape the mirror before that neural dissonance really took hold.
At least Carver, the one responsible for this whole mess, is dead thanks to Eva, the woman who is also responsible for this whole mess. But now Eva has the whole world thinking that she was the victim of an international crime syndicate, and that it was her husband who rescued her before she was killed by Sue, and it seems that Eva is not going to take the opportunity to help rescue her. Iris and Kamilla and Singh, you know?
Barry and the rest of the team learned, at least, that time is of the essence before the mirror destroys Iris's brain, and then we saw how much damage had already been done. Now he can read the screens that were previously gibberish, and then, just as he was able to trace where Singh was supposed to be, his vision went completely kaleidoscopic and completely disappeared into a rainbow and we were left with a "to continue,quot; ".
So we will have to wait a few months to find out what happened, but we can do it. And if we can't, we'll have six seasons to watch on Netflix when needed.
The flash airs on The CW.
