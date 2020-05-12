The father of the Xavier University student surprised her with a home ceremony after her graduation was canceled

Positive TSR Images: When Gabrielle Pierce discovered that her graduation ceremony at Xavier University in Louisiana was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was devastated.

It seemed that the years Gabrielle spent earning her bachelor's degree in public health science weren't going to be celebrated in the way she deserved, but her father said he wasn't on call.

Her father had the idea to surprise her with his own graduation ceremony in his hometown of Memphis and invited family and neighbors to join the celebration. About 30 people attended Gabrielle's impromptu graduation ceremony (all practicing social distancing, of course) on her driveway, with her aunt Rev. Dr. Deborah Smith as her graduation speaker.

"It was full of happiness," Gabrielle tells us. "I just couldn't believe I had so much support from my family, friends, and neighbors." Stop by to see Gabrielle's ceremony and why her father is an example of parenting we need to see!

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

