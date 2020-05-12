The end of the "9-1-1" season is set to earn Monday's ratings; Slips of "The Voice" – Up News Info

Fox 9-1-1 wrapped up its third season on a strong note Monday night, rated 1.3 in the adult demographic age 18-49 and garnered 7.08 million viewers, which is good for the series' biggest audience. in a month. The procedural drama peaked at night on the show, giving Fox the overall victory on the metric.

On NBC The voice (0.9, 7.23M) received a tenth from last week matching his offseason, but helping the network win over viewers at night with the help of fellow music competitor Songland (0.7, 3.68M), which was up a tenth in the demo.

CBS started the night with RuPaul playing The price is right at night (0.9, 6.01M), which was on par with last December The price is right: wacky vacation with Seth Rogen. Last night's special was followed online by reruns of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and Bull.

ABC held steady on the show across the board with The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.6, 2.89M) and The baker and the beauty (0.5, 2.36M).

%MINIFYHTML1741c0abb14eeeaa2cbb3667f32ca0a815%

Elsewhere, the CW held steady in the demo with new episodes of Anyway, who is this line from? (0.2, 1.07M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 700,000).