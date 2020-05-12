The coronavirus outbreak in Latin America now rivals that of Europe. But your options are worse.

For two weeks, Guayaquil collapsed, forcing residents to leave corpses on the streets for days or bury them in cardboard boxes. With deaths now in decline, the Ecuadorian government is trying to restart the devastated economy, announcing last week a gradual release of the blockade. But almost a week later, only two of the country's 221 cities have moved toward quarantine relaxation for fear of a new outbreak.

José María Léon Cabrera contributed reports from Quito, Ecuador, Isayen Herrera from Caracas, Venezuela, Mirelis Morales from Lima, Peru, María Silvia Trigo from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and Josh Katz from New York.