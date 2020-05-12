The coronavirus outbreak in Latin America now rivals that of Europe. But your options are worse.

Deaths doubled in Lima, rivaling the worst month of the pandemic in Paris. They tripled in Manaus, a hidden metropolis in the Brazilian Amazon, a wave similar to that suffered by London and Madrid.
In Guayaquil, a port city in Ecuador, the sudden increase in deaths in April was comparable to what New York City experienced during its worst month: more than five times the number of people killed than in previous years.
As the number of coronaviruses declined in New York and in European capitals, a devastating wave has hit cities in Latin America, one that rivals the world's worst outbreaks, according to an analysis of mortality data by The New York Times.
Brazilian cities are turning to mass graves to bury rows of stacked coffins. Hundreds of Ecuadorians continue to search for the bodies of relatives who went to hospitals and never returned.
And although the catastrophes in Europe and the United States were closely monitored, and developed under intense scrutiny by the international media, much of the pain in Latin America is unfolding away from the global vision, under governments that cannot, or cannot, They will, offer a full account of the dead.
"We were not prepared for this virus," said Aguinilson Tikuna, an indigenous leader in Manaus who has lost friends in the pandemic. “When this disease hit us, we locked ourselves in, closed our houses, isolated ourselves, but nobody had the resources to buy masks, medicines. We were lacking food ”.
The Times measured the impact of the pandemic in the world's major cities by comparing the total number of people who have died in recent months with the average for each location in recent years.
The totals include deaths from Covid-19, as well as other causes, including people who could not be treated as hospitals that were overwhelmed by patients. And although no measure is perfect, the increase in deaths offers The most complete picture of the death toll from the pandemic, demographers say.
In Latin America, the pandemic has worsened due to underfunded hospitals, lean support systems, and struggling economies with far fewer resources than in Europe or the United States.
The pandemic is affecting the region after a long economic stagnation, which led several countries, including Ecuador and Brazil, to cut healthcare budgets. These two countries are now seeing the worst death rates in the region.
"We cannot have health systems that only serve people who can afford it," said Carina Vance, Ecuador's former health minister. "As long as the person with the lowest income cannot access the most basic and essential health services, everyone is at risk."
Facing the pandemic in the wake of China, Europe and the United States brought an additional set of challenges. Exhausted local officials in Ecuador, Peru and Brazil noted the global shortage of evidence and explained that wealthier nations were outpacing the supply for scarce medical supplies.
President Trump's decision to freeze funds for the World Health Organization could hamper his relief efforts, which extend to particularly vulnerable countries like Venezuela and Haiti. And China, which made multibillion-dollar loans to Latin America during the 2008 global financial crisis, limited itself to sending a few shipments of protective gear and test kits.
To further complicate the response, the disease has been streaked across the region, defying explanation. Chile, relatively well off, has been saved so far, but also poor Paraguay.
Peru's government responded quickly with a strict blockade, but deaths soared there, as well as in Brazil and Mexico, where leaders downplayed the threat of the virus.
Brazil, the most populous nation in the region, now has more than 11,519 deaths from the virus, according to the official count. That is one of the highest death counts in the world, but the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, continues. it ignores responsibility and denies the need for social distancing. The actual figure in Brazil is probably much higher due to limited evidence.
When asked about the number of victims, Mr. Bolsonaro replied: “So what? Sorry. What do you want me to do?"
The virus has been particularly harsh in Manaus, a warm, humid and remote metropolis of two million in the Amazon jungle. The city recorded about 2,800 deaths in April, about three times more than its historical average for the month. The increase is comparable to what Madrid experienced at the peak of its epidemic, from mid-March to mid-April, according to The Times analysis.
The Manaus outbreak exposed the consequences of deep economic inequality and polarized politics in Brazil. Manaus has had trouble obtaining the medical equipment it needs, said its mayor, Arthur Virgílio Neto.
"We suffered for the absence of a federal government," said Virgílio, holding back tears. He has blamed the loose compliance of the population with the blockade of Bolsonaro's public disdain for social distancing.
Delivery of supplies has been further complicated by logistics, as the region has few access roads and must rely on river or air transport to meet its needs, he said.
In the city's overcrowded cemeteries, gravediggers stacked three-layer coffins last month in deep mass graves to meet burial demand. When hospitals collapsed under an avalanche of patients, bodies filled their hallways. Around the city, ambulances struggled to pick up everyone who never made it to the hospital and died at home.
The Manaus crisis is also worrying the hundreds of indigenous groups living in the surrounding forest. They often have little or no access to medical care, and can be exposed to the virus when they flock to cities to obtain emergency cash transfers offered by the government or during encounters with illegal miners and loggers entering their land.
When Aldenor Basques Félix, an indigenous leader and teacher, became ill in Manaus with coronavirus symptoms in late April, he was treated at home; I had no money for the bus trip to the nearest hospital. As his condition deteriorated, his friends spent five hours trying to get to an ambulance, but were unable to pass.
When his impoverished community finally raised the money for a taxi, Mr. Basques Félix, 49, was dead. At the hospital, attendees refused to take the body, saying the morgue was full. His friends had to wait with the body in an evangelical church until they could find funeral homes to take it away.
"They refused to remove his body, they refused to do the tests," Tikuna said of the hospital workers.
Brazil's chaotic response to the pandemic contrasts with the fast and efficient measures implemented in neighboring Peru.
The country's president, Martín Vizcarra, ordered one of the first national blockades on the continent and sent police and military personnel to the streets to catch the offenders. Years of prudent economic administration allowed the country to implement the region's most comprehensive financial aid package, including cash transfers and affordable loans aimed at helping citizens stay home.
But the calm that many Peruvians felt has turned into resignation as the virus spread across the country.
Last week, the increase in deaths forced a Peruvian hospital to pile bodies outside. Other hospitals had to treat patients outdoors because they did not have enough beds. In the Amazon region of the country of Loreto, doctors said Covid-19 patients died at the rate of one per hour amid a severe shortage of oxygen tanks.
Overall, Lima had around 6,200 deaths in April, or more than double its historical average for that time period, and almost equaled Paris' death rate in its worst month under the pandemic.
"It doesn't seem fair," said Jimena Villavicencio, a 28-year-old accountant on her weekly grocery shopping trip in Lima. "We have sacrificed a lot."
In Ecuador, soldiers continue to patrol the streets of Guayaquil weeks after a coronavirus outbreak caused an increase in deaths that was more than five times the average in recent years. That's similar to the increase New York City experienced during its heyday.
For two weeks, Guayaquil collapsed, forcing residents to leave corpses on the streets for days or bury them in cardboard boxes. With deaths now in decline, the Ecuadorian government is trying to restart the devastated economy, announcing last week a gradual release of the blockade. But almost a week later, only two of the country's 221 cities have moved toward quarantine relaxation for fear of a new outbreak.
