The city opens the downtown hotel to temporarily house the homeless as part of the Roomkey project – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A downtown Los Angeles hotel, closed by the coronavirus pandemic, has opened once again, this time as an 11-story, 460-room temporary homeless shelter.

It is the largest and most ambitious movement yet to get homeless people off the streets by placing a major hotel just a few blocks from Skid Row to use the city's most vulnerable homes.

The Salvation Army, which will oversee the mental health and addiction services at the hotel, released a video showing the accommodations.

"It gives them a chance to be in a comfortable place, off the streets, out of the elements," said the incident's commander, Major Osei Stewart. "It gives them food to eat, three meals a day."

The program will last 90 days and will provide case management to those who stay, but the question remains what happens once the program ends.

"I wish I could tell the future," said Stewart. "I know we will try our best to get people to locate themselves."

The Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority said the hope is that Project Roomkey will be a launch pad to provide ongoing services that keep people off the streets forever.

"We have service providers at every site," said Ahmad Chapman. "We talk to them, we offer navigation services and other support services to ensure that once their time at the hotel ends, we can leave each of these people to a program."

The county set the goal of securing 15,000 motel and hotel rooms, but several weeks after the project, only 1,800 people are housed as hundreds of hotels remain vacant.

"Everyone at LAHSA, the county and the city, who participate in this program, works 24 hours a day and as quickly as possible to get as many hotel rooms under contract as possible."

The federal government finances most of the program with state and municipal funds that cover the remaining balance.