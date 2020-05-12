The cast of & # 39; Smash & # 39; will meet for the broadcast of & # 39; Bombshell In Concert & # 39; – Up News Info

Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, and other cast members from the 2012-13 NBC series Smash will meet virtually on May 20 for a one-night 2015 Actor Fund benefit broadcast Bombshell in concert, with Renée Zellweger presenting the event and Julie Klausner from Difficult people hosting a live virtual cast meeting.

The show's concert within the show about the life of Marilyn Monroe was filmed at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway on June 8, 2015, an event that remains one of the most successful fundraising events for The Actors Fund. Bomb – the creation of which formed the plot of Smash – features a score from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers on Smash.

Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor will join the cast members mentioned above at the livestream meeting In the middle.

The concert and reunion will air on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the social platforms people.com, PeopleTV and People.

Debra Messing, Megan Hilty

Shutterstock



Bob Greenblatt, one of the producers of the event, said: "I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse when I say that we are delighted to help raise more money for The Actors Fund and all their good I work during this difficult time. Smash and Bomb in concert They were exciting experiences for us, and we are delighted that fans everywhere can finally see these incredible performances. "

Tony Award winner and Actors Fund President Brian Stokes Mitchell said: "Bombshell in concert It will be a wonderful night to share this benefit night with fans everywhere, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country. "

In the past seven weeks, The Actors Fund has distributed $ 10.1 million in emergency financial assistance to 8,558 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than five times the funds normally provided in a year.

Smash It was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who was also an executive producer on the series, and created by Theresa Rebeck.