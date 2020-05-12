The cast of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; meets for the retro table Read

Instagram

Hilary Duff and her former television co-stars have gathered online to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts amid the ongoing health crisis in the United States.

Actress Hilary Duff has surprised fans by meeting her. "Lizzie McGuire She co-stars online for the first time in "almost 18 years."

The star went to Instagram on Monday, May 11, 2020 to share videos of the recent conference call, which he joined. Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradineand Jake Thomas, among others, to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The group kicked off the virtual meeting by singing the main theme song for the Disney Channel show, before hosting a table reading of the first season's episode, "Between a Rock and a Bra Place," as they encouraged viewers to consider donating. a few. from your "favorite charities".

In the video caption, Duff wrote: "LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!"

"A little fun for you guys this Monday! I hope you have fun watching this! We couldn't help but laugh reading lines from each other … this is the first time we've all been together in almost 18 years This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode & # 39; Between a Rock and a Bra Place! & # 39; "

Duff concluded the post by apologizing for the theme tune that is out of sync singing along, adding: "Excuse our delay in singing … we're going to take group singing lessons to work on our craft!"

The digital reunion comes months after progress on a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot plan stopped as the original creator of the show, Terri Minsky, abandoned the project in January amid creative differences with Disney bosses.

Duff later hinted that the issue at the center of the dispute had to do with the older themes of the renewed series, which was fighting against network bosses to keep it "real and relatable."

The original series "Lizzie McGuire" aired from 2001 to 2004.