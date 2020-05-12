The cast and crew of & # 39; Home and Away & # 39; they will start filming again in late May

7 network

Two months after production shutdown for fear of coronaviruses, long-standing Australian soap will resume activity with a series of strict measures to keep those involved safe.

The cast and crew of long-standing Australian soap "Home and Away" will return to the set on May 25 with a series of strict measures to keep them safe.

Temperature checks will be performed daily in the Eveleigh, Sydney study, outbreaks have been removed and everyone will be instructed to keep their distance so that coronavirus patterns can be observed.

There will also be "increased hygiene practices and rigorous cleaning schedules" to ensure that the assembly is safe at all times.

Production of "Home and Away" closed in March for fear of coronaviruses, and television bosses on Channel Seven insisted that the health and safety of the cast and crew was a priority.