The cake to the face of Mrs. America and Phyllis Schlafly

In the opening of this Wednesday's episode of Hulu Mrs. America, a moving speech for the Republican National Women's Club ends on a sour note when Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) receives a surprise cake on her face. "You are a traitor to your sex waging a war against women!" yells an undercover protester dressed as a waiter, before smashing a cream pie in Schlafly's face.

This really happened, although the offensive dessert was Apple, not cream, to be exact. The joke even left Schlafly with a scratched eye, just like he does in Mrs. America. But the Schlafly pie on the face in protest was not an isolated incident. Aron Kay, a member of the 1960s radical group, the Yippies, and the man who threw the cake at Schlafly, became known as the "Cake Man" in the 1960s and 1970s. He built a reputation for throwing pies at politicians and celebrities he disagreed with, including California Governor Jerry Brown, New York Senator James L. Buckley, and even Andy Warhol.

"She was anti-feminist; A woman against a woman! Kay saying Huck Magazine of Schlafly cake. "I said, 'That's for the Equal Rights Amendment,' and I got out of there."

When Kay threw a cake at Schlafly in 1980, the pranking technique was already becoming a trend among left-wing activists. In 1970 while testifying in a presidential commission on obscenity, High times Founder of Thomas Forcade magazine threw a cottage cheese pie to commission member Otto Larsen in a movement recognized as the beginning of the cake protest movement. In the mid-1970s, Duke University had a student group called "Pie Die," which sold pie attacks to students and faculty for a minimum of $ 10, dependent About the risks. The book Pie Any Means Needed: The Biotic Baking Brigade Cookbook Interview with Jessica Harrison, who assisted British conservative Mary Whitehouse in 1978 while speaking in Brisbane, Australia. Initially intended to be a "menstrual blood cake," the lack of volunteers gave up the group to use one made with shaving cream.

The 1970s also saw the birth of "Pie Kill Unlimited", a group of approximately a dozen "agents" who, for a fee, would attack your enemy of choice. According to a 1975 New York Magazine In the article, "packages" alone cost $ 40, while "bombardments" of mineral water bottles cost $ 30, and water pistol attacks (especially cold, never hot) water were $ 20. Most requested hits were for bosses, but there were charming outliers; Kay, who was briefly involved with the group, says that he He was hired at one point by two girls from the Catholic school to cut down their head nun. "In times of economic stagnation, this is an industry with high growth potential," said Rex Weiner, founder of Pie Kill Unlimited. New York Magazine. "We will never run out of contracts because everyone has a list of enemies."

The pie protest movement was revitalized in the 1990s with the work of Biotic Baking Brigade, who pointed at San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and supervisor Gavin Newsom. They went the distance making real cakes and not just whipped cream shells. Your reasoning? "If the operation is not done, we can eat the cake ourselves," a member of the brigade known as "Agent Apple." saying The San Francisco Chronicle. The Canadian group Entartistes threw cakes in political figures, including Prime Minister Jean Chretien in 2000. "What we are trying to say is:" You work for us. You cannot be too big for your pants or you will receive a cake in the face ", a member known as" Pope-Tart " saying The Montreal Gazette in 1999.

But the art of a political cake pitch has waned in recent years. Incidents like the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and that Senator Fraser Anning being prompted by protesters in 2019 could indicate that eggs are the next frontier in food protests, which also has A rich history. Schlafly's attacker, Kay, withdrew from the cake toss in the 1990s after he put pressure on Randall Terry, an anti-abortion activist from Operation Rescue, but still has ideas of who would like cake today. "I still have a long list of people I'd like to see get a cake," Kay said. Huck Magazine. “Everyone knows someone who needs a cake. Any one of the "Trumpies" could use a cake. "Let's hope someone gives them one.