The Best Hollywood Travel Movies of the Past Two Decades

Hollywood filmmakers have fallen in love with travel since time immemorial. They like to show humanity's love for distant horizons. All travel eventually leads inward and that has been an additional theme in most travel related movies as well. At a time when all travel is restricted thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we bring you a list of the best travel movies that have come out of Hollywood in the past two decades. Watch them indirectly experience a few trips on the couch. Good trip!

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Director: Walter Salles

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Rodrigo de la Serna, Mía Maestro

The film is based on the memories of Che Guevara. The film narrates the expedition of 1952, carried out by Guevara and his friend Alberto Granado in South America. Guevara discovers himself transformed by witnessing firsthand the lives of impoverished indigenous people. Their road trip makes Guevara and Granado understand the difficulties faced by the common man. The trip paints the true image of Latin America. It can be said that the trip planted the initial radicalization of the seed within Guevara. Later, he would join the armed revolution as a way to end poverty among the peasants and bring true power to the people. The trip lasted eight months, and friends traveled over 14,000 kilometers from Argentina through Chile, Peru, and Colombia to Venezuela. The film was praised for its picturesque photography.

The Wish List (2007)

Director: Rob Reiner.

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Rob Morrow

Mechanic Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) and billionaire health magnate Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) meet for the first time in a hospital Cole has just bought after they have both been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Carter is an amateur historian, while Cole is quite educated. During their hospital stay, the unlikely duo became friends. Carter has been writing a wish list, a list of activities to do before kicking the tank – that is, he dies. Cole finds the list and tells Carter to do everything on the list. He offers to finance the trip and also comes. They parachute, drive a Mustang Shelby, fly over the North Pole, dine at Chevre d'Or in France, visit and praise the Taj Mahal, ride motorcycles on the Great Wall of China, attend a lion safari in Tanzania, and visit Mount Everest in Nepal. Their shared adventure also brings them closer to finding a solution to their personal problems. They both die happy and their ashes are later buried in the Himalayas.

The Art of Travel (2008)

Director: Thomas Whelan

Starring: Christopher Masterson, Brooke Burns, Johnny Messner

Connor Layne (Christopher Masterson) graduated from high school. He traps his fiancée in a compromising position with someone else on his wedding day and cancels his wedding, but still proceeds on a kind of adventure-filled honeymoon. A chance encounter in Nicaragua with an adventurous couple Christopher (Johnny Messner) and his wife Darlene (Brooke Burns) finds him enlisted to participate in a grueling journey to set a record by crossing the 100 miles from Darien Gap. The adventure becomes a life-changing experience for the boy who becomes a man in the process and finds love as a kind of bonus too.

Far Away We Go (2009)

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: John Krasinski, Maya Rudolph, Jeff Daniels, Carmen Ejogo, Jim Gaffigan, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Josh Hamilton, Allison Janney, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Messina, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Paul Schneider

%MINIFYHTML7a84ebdd00ba8dc4eb030fc63a3cd25d16%

Verona De Tessant (Maya Rudolph) and Burt Farlander (John Krasinski) are in their early thirties and live in the Denver, Colorado area. When they learn that they will soon become parents, they face the challenge of how, and where, to raise a child and build a happy family. They take a trip through the United States in the need to understand that. It has been established that they both have the kind of careers in which they can work from home as from anywhere. The first trip to Phoenix, Arizona, to contact the former head of Verona, but he discovers that the couple is petty. Later, they travel to Tucson, Arizona, to meet their sister and find themselves entangled in their personal problems. Later, they meet Burt's childhood friend in Madison, Wisconsin, but find the wealthy couple to be pretentious. They meet old friends from university in Montreal and almost decide to stay in the charming Canadian city. In the end, they settle for the old Verona family home in the Florida Panhandle, as it is filled with memories of her happy childhood there.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Director: Ryan Murphy.

Cast: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, Billy Crudup, Javier Bardem

The film is based on the memories Eat, Pray, Love (2006) written by Elizabeth Gilbert. The movie reads like a wish-fulfillment fantasy. Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) is a woman tired of her marriage to Steven (Billy Crudup) and divorces her beloved husband to embark on a journey of self-discovery. He first heads to Italy, where he eats huge amounts of food and has an affair with David (James Franco). Then she goes to India to try meditation and has a bond with a much older man, Richard (Richard Jenkins). Finally she moves to Bali, where she meets another man, Felipe (Javier Bardem), who has an import and export business. She falls in love with him and this is where he really is. The film was deemed flaky and narcissistic, but if you're willing to overlook that, it offers a postcard view of the places mentioned.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Director: Ben Stiller

Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Shirley MacLaine, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Sean Penn

It is an adaptation of James Thurber's 1939 tale The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) is a negative asset manager at Life magazine who dreams of adventure and is in love with a co-worker named Cheryl Melhoff (Kristen Wiig). Her dreams come true when she loses a negative by legendary photojournalist Sean O & # 39; Connell (Sean Penn), which was specially designed for the latest issue of Life magazine. Visit different places like Greenland, Iceland, the Himalayas and experience the kinds of images and sounds that you had only seen images of before. He gets to know himself better through these trips, becoming a safer man in the process, and reconnects with Cheryl. The missing negative is dedicated to the Life staff and shows Walter sitting outside the Life building, holding a contact sheet in his hand. The rich cinematography of the film received much praise.