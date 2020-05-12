The best herb carers and products for every refrigerator

5 things ordered 5 things ordered Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, consulting columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

True story: Herb keepers are one of those things I always looked at, but never pulled the trigger, but recently, I've been rethinking that. Buying fewer groceries and cooking more means getting the most out of fresh herbs, vegetables, and other products is more of a priority than ever before, making it easier to justify throwing money at a product designed to extend your life.

With that said, it's worth noting that there are plenty of ways to make delicate greens last longer in the fridge without a special product. But, In my own life, I'm ready to level up with the paper towel and plastic bag–It is a waste and a kind of pain, and I also like being able to see what I have. So! It is time for the keeper of the herbs. Are you in the same boat? Here are five options in a variety of styles, sizes, and price points.

Divided rectangular storage: Cole + Mason Fresh Herb Keeper

This rectangular herb preserver has removable dividers, so you can store multiple varieties separately, or a large group. The size fits on most refrigerator doors, and the clear lid opens upward for easy access.

A bigger option: Novart Extra Glass Herb Keeper

If you regularly store MANY herbs or vegetables for salad, an extra large model is what you want. This tubular grass preservative is 11 "tall, with a 4.7" diameter –Fits most refrigerator doors, but be sure to measure first to make sure it fits in your refrigerator in a way that works for you.

A set of multipurpose containers: Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver

A more flexible product preservative is probably the best option for most people.–Why limit your special refrigerator storage products to just herbs and lettuces? This set of three product savers includes two large (~ 17 cups) and one medium (~ 6 cups) vented storage containers with lids, and can hold everything from herbs and vegetables to tomatoes and berries.

An economical choice: Honey Can Do Glass Herb Preserver

The Honey Can Do reader was recommended by a reader, and is an excellent low-cost option. It is medium size (5 "x 5" x 10.4 ") Tube-shaped glass protector that can fit most refrigerator doors.

A foldable space saver: Prepworks Collapsible Produce Keeper

If space is tight this foldable product container is for you – it can completely collapse when not in use, and the accordion-style lid can be adjusted to be higher or lower depending on what's being stored to minimize the amount of space. The manager takes in his refrigerator.