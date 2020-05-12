The & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; star, Stephanie Matto, explains herself following Erika Owens Split

TLC

Meanwhile, Australian native Erika takes to her Instagram account to share a message that says, 'No matter what, it's so important to be nice,' along with a quote about Lady GaGa's healing.

Up News Info –

"90 day fiance"star Stephanie Matto he broke his silence after his separation from Erika Owens in the Sunday episode May 10 of the TLC program. Taking Instagram stories into account, Stephanie said she made the decision after trusting her "instinct."

"People who abandon hatred know NOTHING, and never will. I assure you that the whole situation was much more complex than they think," said the 29-year-old. "I reacted TERRIBLY, but I was under a lot of pressure. It was literally a pressure cooker of emotions."

Stephanie added that she is "seeking help because of the way I handle things. Stop trying to diagnose me. You saw a highly edited clip on a reality TV show. You don't have a PHD." She went on to say, "Once again, you don't know anything about the real situation, and in the end, my instincts got me in the right direction."

%MINIFYHTML4b958588a9c965f90420a9617527407415%

"I understand that you have your ideas of who I am, but I don't think you need to express that on my page," he shared. "Thank you for watching tonight, I hope people can respectfully watch, judge and follow."

Before finishing her message, Stephanie wrote: "I apologized to Erika, my mother, and everyone involved."

Meanwhile, Erika wrote on her account: "Remember tonight and every night, no matter what, it is so important to be kind," along with a quote about the healing of Lady Gaga. Remember that we are all people. We are all human and we all have emotions. I thank you all very much for the love and support from the bottom of my heart, but that does not need to be validated with hatred towards anyone. Love and light always x " .

Erika and Stephanie broke up, as the latter hesitated to introduce the Australian native to his more "traditional" mother. Erika accused Stephanie of playing with her heart and the tension between them led them to separate. "Obviously there is a level of misunderstanding between us that I don't think will ever be resolved. That's all, we're done," Stephanie said.