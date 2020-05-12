The 3 best Middle Eastern places in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Looking for a sublime Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern locations around Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.

1. Boostan Cafe

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional place of America and the Middle East, offering juices, smoothies and more, it is the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, with five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

2. 2941 Street food

Next up is Midtown's 2941 Street Food, located at 4219 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Turkish, and Middle Eastern place has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Palma

La Palma de Midtown, located at 113 E. Canfield St., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and the Middle East four stars out of 163 reviews.

