Texas Instruments India engineers make ultrasound and magnetic resonance systems affordable – Latest News

For almost 20 years, a team at the research and development center of the semiconductor company Texas Instruments in India has been helping to improve the quality of images obtained from ultrasound, CT and X-rays. And they are doing it at a cost every lower and lower, using smaller and smaller devices. They have reached a stage where, on an ultrasound, much of the processing occurs on the hand probe, and not on the large computer connected to it, and the final image is seen on a tablet or smartphone.

The devices are simple and inexpensive today so that even small businesses, and not just GE, Philips, and Siemens, can build. And they are portable enough to take them to remote rural areas. Sandeep Oswal, director of IT engineering for the imaging and medical product line, says Covid-19 is proving that such cheap and portable devices are becoming invaluable.

Almost all of IT's work around medical detection chips, from their conceptualization and design, now occurs in India. TI works on the analog side. In an ultrasound, transducers convert electrical energy into sound energy, which enters your body and is then reflected from different interfaces: bone, tissue, blood. This reflected sound is converted back to electrical energy by the transducers. These are converted to the 0s and 1s digital format by an analog to digital converter (ADC), and finally digital processing creates the image.

We have innovated for X-ray, ultrasound, and MRI systems, and now increasingly for portable devices. We now understand the signal characteristics of medical devices so well that we can design highly optimized circuits for a particular application. Sandeep Oswal, Director, Engineering, IT

In between, there are other problems to solve. ADCs are still not as good as the human ear, so they cannot hear analog signals, which are very small. They need to be amplified. Also, since other noises interfere with the sound signals required for the ultrasound image, much filtering is required.

These are IT's focus areas. The more transducers used, the faster and better the signal quality will be. But if each transducer needs an integrated circuit (IC) with an amplifier and ADC, a large amount of energy is dissipated, the PCB becomes large, and the cost increases. Oswal's team has been innovating in the area of ​​parallel processing of signals from multiple transducers to keep IC numbers low.

Another of its advances has been to eliminate the high-quality cables that go from the probe to the computer that supplies power to the probe and performs the calculations. They did this by making the electronics so small that it now fits into the probe. This has also reduced the cost and power required dramatically.