Tesla's Challenge to Alameda County Health Order Raises Equity Issues – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Elon Musk's decision to reopen the Tesla plant in defiance of the Alameda County sanitary order not only raises safety concerns; It also raises questions about equity with other companies.

Parking at the Pacific Commons Mall in Fremont is deserted with most large anchor stores anchored. But just down the road, the employee parking lot at the Tesla factory got stuck when CEO Elon Musk spearheaded a campaign to get the factory back up and running despite ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions.

"I think it's putting workers at risk," said Carol Quinn, a Fremont resident. "I am sure they have not done all the protocols that need to be done to keep people safe in that factory."

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk defied the health order and reopened his plant Monday, he put the county in a difficult position: to force the closure of one of its largest employers.

"I think they should open," said Stephanie Moniz, a dental assistant who is out of a job. "I mean, it's a great company. Everyone trusts that. I have family members who live here in Fremont who aren't working because the company is closed."

The county says it is reviewing Tesla's security measures, but if the company is allowed to remain open, what does that say for small businesses like the Prime Nails Salon?

Owner Teresa Ngo doesn't have billions of dollars to help her. He hasn't made a dime since it closed on March 17, but he still has to pay the normal monthly rent to keep the business alive.

"If Tesla is open, we should be open, too," he said.

Ngo has also installed security measures like plastic screens between workstations. And unlike Tesla, which employs thousands of workers, Teresa's store only has five. Or at least it did until it was closed as it was a great health risk.

"If everyone is closed for security, that's fine … it's fair. But if some are open, some are closed, I don't think it's fair. It doesn't matter if it's a big company or a small company, you know?" She said.

Even Stephanie Moniz, who wants to see Tesla reopen, can see the problem it causes.

"Because then the other companies would say, 'Well, why is Tesla opening and we can't open?'" Moniz said.

No one knows how the county will react to Elon Musk's challenge. But many people who voluntarily obeyed the health order will be watching to see how fair the system will be.