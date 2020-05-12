Tesla, defying local order, plans to restart Factory: Live Business Updates

Elon Musk says Tesla is restarting production despite a county order.
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said Monday that the electric car company was resuming production at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, despite the fact that local health authorities had not yet authorized it.
"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules,quot; announced on Twitter. "I'll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ”
The county health official said he hopes to reach an agreement with Tesla to open the plant on May 18. The plant is Tesla's main source of income and has been closed since early April. County officials have not yet authorized the resumption of indoor manufacturing for fear that the coronavirus may spread among large groups working in close proximity.
In an email sent Monday and reviewed by The New York Times, the company's director of human resources for North America, Valerie Workman, told employees that they would be contacted within 24 hours about when to report for work.
The state has authorized the resumption of manufacturing, Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that "we recognize localism,quot; and that "if a county does not want to go that far," local orders would prevail.
Mr. Newsom said he understood that Tesla and local officials "had some very constructive conversations," adding: "I am certainly encouraged by what I am hearing."
But Mr. Musk's brother Kimbal seemed dissatisfied. declaring Monday on Twitter, "The Governor has enormous power. You chose to place it in the county's hands and you can withdraw that decision. This is in @GavinNewsom entirely. "
In her email, Ms. Workman said awkward employees returning to work could stay home on unpaid leave. He also said that "choosing not to show up for work can eliminate or reduce,quot; eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Global markets fell in early trading on Tuesday as reports from China, South Korea and the United States offered sobering reminders to investors about the length and difficulty of the coronavirus recovery.
European markets mainly opened lower after a broad decline in the Asia-Pacific region. US Treasury prices USA They rose, indicating further investor concern. Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would open less than 1 percent lower.
Investors had a menu of bad news to choose from. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a central figure in the US government's coronavirus response, was expected to warn US lawmakers USA Later Tuesday they said "unnecessary suffering and death,quot; would result if the country opened up too quickly. In China, the city of Wuhan, which appeared to have tamed its outbreak, has reported six new infections in recent days, while cases have also increased in the northern part of the country. That followed a revelation over the weekend that South Korea, which has also been successful, had also suffered a series of new infections.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China lost 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7 percent. Australia's S & P / ASX 200 index fell 1.1 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent in early trading. But Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 held steady.
Three months after the Chinese authorities practically closed the country to stop the outbreak, its workers returned to their jobs. If factories and offices can be successfully restarted without major infections, China's approach could serve as a model for President Trump and other leaders who want to gain their economies. get back on track.
Major companies are asking workers to change their daily personal habits and behavior in the workplace. BMW workers take their own temperature three times a day. Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that makes iPhones and other Western-branded equipment in large Chinese factories, has advised employees in a brochure to avoid public transportation and walk, bike, or drive. A carpool driver cleans his car every day and sends video evidence to headquarters.
Many employers have recently adopted government-backed health code features in some of China's most popular smartphone apps, such as Alipay and WeChat. One of the first services created to measure a person's risk of infection, the health code feature tracks users' trips to see if they've been to areas with high infections, though the creators and the Chinese government have not disclosed all the details on how it works. When requested by health workers, police officers, or security personnel, a person will display a red, yellow, or green color code.
Everyone agrees on one thing: there is no return to life before the pandemic.
"Life will no longer be as before," said Johann Wieland, chief executive of the BMW joint venture in China, which employs 20,500 people. "This is what we have to learn."
In a joint statement, Australia's trade and agriculture ministers said the meat suspensions appeared to be based on highly technical issues.
"We have been talking to industry leaders, colleagues and departments overnight," the ministers said, adding that they were working with Chinese officials to "find a solution that would allow these companies to resume normal operations."
If the ban continues, the economic cost could be severe. Beef sales to China were worth $ 1.85 billion in 2019, up from $ 883 million in 2018.
Trade experts said that while small disputes over certification and other issues are a common feature in bilateral relations, China may also be signaling its discontent after a period of mounting frustration that began before the pandemic. Australia has accused China of throwing steel, It banned Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from supplying their 5G network and passed laws against foreign interference in their policy.
The beef ban, announced Sunday night, came the same day the Chinese government warned of its plans to impose a tariff of up to 80 percent on Australian barley in connection with an anti-dumping investigation that began 18 months ago.
"It is China trying to send a political signal that Australia needs to reconsider its position on foreign affairs," said Weihuan Zhou, a senior professor of international law at the University of New South Wales. "I don't think there will be a change in the current situation unless there is a dramatic political change in Australia."
The United States is on the brink of the worst economic collapse since the Hoover administration. Corporate earnings have collapsed. More than a million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and hundreds of people die each day.
After a few weeks of abrupt changes, the market has fallen approximately 9 percent this year and just over 13 percent since its peak. Even when 20.5 million people lost their jobs in April, the S,amp;P 500 stock index He recorded his best month in 33 years. The index basically did not change on Monday.
Conventional wisdom would explain the relatively modest losses in the market this way: Because markets tend to look ahead, investors have already taken into account what is expected to be a catastrophic drop in second-quarter activity and are forecasting a relatively quick economic recovery afterwards.
But for decades, the market has become increasingly distant from the mainstream of American life. There are a few reasons:
The giant companies that make up the S,amp;P 500 operate in very different circumstances than the nation's small businesses, workers, and cities and states. They are highly profitable, have significant amounts of cash, and have regular access to the public bond markets.
Stock ownership is heavily biased toward the wealthier segments of the population, who are less likely to feel the pain of an economic recession.
Federal Reserve stocks have also bolstered investor confidence that the fund will not fall off the market.
Americans have long relied on the stock market as a proxy for the American economy. The current economic consequences, however, could break any illusion that market logic consistently stems from real-world events.
Steak and smoothie Permanently closed 57 restaurants in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, the father of the company, Biglari Holdingshe said in his quarterly earnings report. Biglari, whose properties include restaurants from Western Sizzlin, Maxim magazine and First Guard Insurance, reported revenue fell to $ 136 million in the first quarter, from $ 182 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company had 605 company-operated restaurants and Steak ‘n Shake and Western Sizzlin franchises as of March 31.
-
Hyatt, a hotel chain, said it would lay off 1,300 workers and restructure roles due to "the historic drop in travel demand and the slow pace of recovery expected."
