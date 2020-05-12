Telemundo presents a list of programming that includes the soap opera William Levy – Up News Info

A soap opera directed by Stars William Levy and a new reality competition series lead Telemundo's latest line of programming.

The Spanish-language station, owned by NBCU, presented a series of new shows and renovations in place of a traditional upfronts presentation, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The network restarts Coffee, with the Aroma of Women (Coffee with the aroma of a woman), the Colombian soap opera that aired for the first time in 1994. It is written by Fernando Gaitán, who created Ugly Betty, the inspiration for Ugly Betty. The show, starring Levy and Carmen Villalobos, is the story of Gaviota and Sebastián, who will have to overcome the resistance of the Vallejo family, the loves of the past and the obstacle of belonging to two different worlds. It is produced by RCN Colombia.

It is also being launched Looking for Frida, which is based on Where's Elisa (Where's Elisa?), a mysterious Chilean soap opera. The series follows the life of the Pons family and how it changes forever when their 16-year-old daughter disappears the night of her father's birthday party. This high-class family seems to live in a perfect world, but the daughter's disappearance will reveal secrets, lies and resentments, exposing a family that is far from perfect. It is produced by Telemundo Global Studios.

Fernando Colunga stars Malverde, Patron Saint, a drama based on the life of the Mexican bandit Jesús Malverde. It tells the story of a boy, born in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1870, who will eventually become a legendary figure, almost a religious icon, protector of the people, innocent, poor and dispossessed, and even drug traffickers and criminals. It is produced by Telemundo Global Studios.

Finally, the network is being launched. The Dome of Money, a series of family reality competitions that, according to Telemundo, highlights athletics, ingenuity, and teamwork as contestants compete to win up to $ 300,000.

Like many broadcasters, Telemundo is waiting to start production on several of these series, including Looking for Frida and Malverde, The Patron Saint.

Elsewhere, the network is recovering existing series, including reality survival competition Exatlon United States, Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez Intimate Enemy and action drama Fake identity.

"While the pandemic occurred unexpectedly and has presented many challenges, Latinos are extremely resilient and continue to be a demographic influence that influences the future of the American economy," said Monica Gil, CMO and executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. " "Today's Hispanics are voracious omnichannel consumers who participate on all platforms and want dynamic content that reflects their youth, values ​​and unique cultural experiences. We are excited to present a preview of next season's lineup that includes family-friendly reality competitions and contemporary scripted storytelling designed to build authentic connections with our audience on the platforms of their choice. "