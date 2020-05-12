Tekashi 6ix9ine will not sign the Roc nation

Now that all the hype has subsided, Roc Nation has revealed that they will not sign Tekashi 6ix9ine to their label or management agency, despite the fact that their logo appears on their new video, "GOOBA,quot;.

Fans were shocked to see one of the dancers in the video with Jay's logo, but it seems like it was all part of 6ix9ine's marketing plan. As the rumors swirled, she didn't jump online to fix fans or headlines, but instead chose to continue dragging her baby, Sara Molina, and Meek Mill online.

The company confirmed to various media that the reports are not true.

Meek Mill recently promised to "crush,quot; the rainbow-haired rapper "for culture,quot; after he jumped online and broke Instagram Live's record when two million people watched his Livestream on Friday.

All of this despite the fact that Tekashi cooperated with the feds, sending several gang members to prison for several years, including his former manager, Shotti.