Tekashi 6ix9ine criticizes a non-profit organization for rejecting his donation

The rapper & # 39; Fefe & # 39; criticizes heads of hunger relief charities for rejecting their $ 200,000 donation and calls them 'cruel' for & # 39; taking food out of the mouth of these innocent children & # 39 ;.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He has targeted hunger relief charity bosses after they refused to accept his $ 200,000 donation.

The "Fefe" star, who is currently under house arrest as part of her sentence on gang-related charges, wanted to share her post-prison wealth with needy children, after earning a small fortune from merchandise she promoted on Instagram. last week. .

He sent a check for $ 200,000 to No Kid Hungry, which helps struggling families across the United States, but on Tuesday, May 11, 2020, organization officials announced they did not want to partner with Tekashi, his real name. Daniel Hernandez.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernández's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation," read a statement issued by non-profit chiefs, obtained by TMZ.

"As a campaign focused on children, our policy is to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Tekashi, who has a long list of criminal records, was convicted of organized crime, firearm offenses and drug trafficking in New York last year 2019, and in 2015, pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

However, the 24-year-old cannot understand why charity executives will not only use money to do good, as he intended.

Ejecting the news online, he was enraged: "@nokidhungry prefers to take food out of the mouth of these innocent children that I have never seen anything so cruel (sic)."

Tekashi was allowed to leave prison last month, April 2020, to serve the rest of his sentence at home amid the coronavirus crisis.