Tekashi 69's alleged Baby Mama claims he promised to help her financially when she got out of jail if she remained silent (Exclusive details)

Exclusive TSR details: Tekashi 69's alleged mom-to-be is speaking after she claims she failed to deliver on her promise to financially help her and her daughter once she was released from prison.

The woman, who passes by Layna, tells us that she was communicating with Tekashi through a cell phone while he was incarcerated. She alleges that he made promises that if she remained silent and refrained from voicing her affairs, he would ensure that she was "good,quot; when she got out of prison.

Well, Layna has not only said that she hasn't heard from Tekashi since her early release, but she felt compelled to comment on our post about Tekashi donating $ 200,000 to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, saying Tekashi should focus on feeding his daughters. She believes she later posted a video with her girlfriend's daughter on her Instagram story to annoy her.

"He did this to get a reaction," Layna told us. "I am heartbroken by the baby … I am always quiet and loyal."

Not long ago, Layna says she tested the DNA of a man who claims to be Tekashi's father to establish that he is her daughter's grandfather. She shared results that seemed to establish that relationship.

Layna said Tekashi still hasn't helped her, even after she wrote a letter to the judge in support of her early release. Now she feels betrayed and alleges that her girlfriend Jade is part of the reason why he doesn't respond to her pleas for help.

"He lied and said he would start helping me when I get out," Layna said. "I did my best to be there for him … I've also been quiet because I don't want to seem bitter."

Going forward, Layna tells us that she is not sure what she plans to do because he simply will not respond to her and that taking the legal route to obtain child support has had its setbacks due to the current pandemic.

“I had hope for him and he disappointed me. I had never received a penny from him and never did more, I was just taking care of the baby all this time doing my best to ignore the girlfriend flaunting everything that he is helping her. "

