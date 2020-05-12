Teen Oceanside artist sues Target over children's merchandise design – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A teenage Oceanside artist is accusing Target of copyright infringement.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court by Kristen Cooley, the mother of artist Nolan Ocean Cooley, who also has autism.

The Cooleys say Target defrauded the teen's "sketch-style dot art,quot; in designs for children's products sold under the Cat & Jack brand.

According to the lawsuit, Target had online access to the teen's work before launching the Cat & Jack line in 2016 and contacted the artist in the summer of 2018.

The lawsuit specifically refers to the collection of 15 works for teens titled "Circular Happiness."

"The calling card of Nolan's original works in this collection is the unique way he has designed, created, combined, arranged, and colored imperfect dots, sketch style he drew by hand in idiosyncratic patterns," the lawsuit says.

The artist frequently shares his work through his website and social media.

"At Target, we have a deep appreciation and respect for design rights," Target said in a statement. "We have not received a formal service and therefore we have nothing to share as a public comment at this time."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorney fees.

