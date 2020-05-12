Tamron Hall had the most messy mother's day according to this photo

While it was a little strange, it was still a very special Mother's Day for Tamron Hall, which she celebrated with her adorable son, Moses.

The Texan reporter went to social media, where she posted some heartbreaking photos that are also fun thanks to Moses, who knows how to steal the spotlight in every photo and video.

In one photo, Tamron is suffering because baby Moses found nothing to do but put his hands in his mouth.

While in another image, Moses, who started eating alone, decided, of course, to splash the food on his face, clothing, and chair.

Tamron wrote some sweet messages to all the mothers, grandmothers and aunts who are unconditionally caring for and loving children.

The television presenter wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, grandmothers, mothers, aunts," play mothers "(something from the south), mentors and women who help our children grow. It is not always beautiful , but love is real. (Even waking up to this is joyful) #mothersday #momlife "

She added: "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mother and granny! You have five grandchildren who adore you beyond words and two children (my brother taking a picture in the mirror) who are grateful for every drop of love and wisdom you give us. For the hot pink lady … mom, you are just the best (Tina Turner signal with those legs) I miss you. 🙏🏾 We will all be together soon. This will also happen. Mother,quot;

A fan said the following: "I wish my fairy godmother a happy Uber mother's day! Thank you for your love, loyalty and support! 🙏🏾😘"

Another commenter explained, "Awwww! That SMILE is EVERYTHING. What a happy baby Moses is. "My mom would sit us in the topless chair and put an old sheet under the high chair hahaha."

This follower had this to say: “Oh, I remember that phase. I helped your son A LOT because he couldn't bear the disaster! Hahaha Your food always ends up being a mask for your face and hair too🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. But I love it!! Hahaha … it has to start somewhere; As imperfect as it may be right now for us, it's perfect for him. "

Tamron seems to be living her best life with this cute girl by her side.



