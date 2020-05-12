Take a yoga break with Venus and Serena – Up News Info Detroit

Serena Williams hopes to return to compete when the coronavirus pandemic allows it, in part because she "feels better than ever."

Her older sister Venus is eager to hang out at a rooftop bar.

Two of the most famous and successful brothers in sports history, owners of 30 combined Grand Slam tennis titles in singles and 14 others in doubles as a couple, shared those thoughts and more after doing yoga together on Tuesday during a session in line that offered workout tips and some laughs.

All professional tennis tournaments are on hold until at least mid-July due to the pandemic. The French Open, for example, was postponed from May to September, while Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Under normal circumstances, the Williams sisters could have been in action this week at the Italian Open, a clay set-up for Roland Garros.

"I really want to get back on the field. It is what I do best. I love to play, "said Serena. “But this rest is… a necessary evil. … I felt that my body needed it, even though I didn't want it. And now I feel better than ever. I feel more relaxed, more fit. Now I'm like: now I can go out and play real tennis. "

When asked by her sister what excites her when life returns to normal, Venus replied, "I like to go out and just want to be on top of a rooftop bar with champagne in hand and … just have a good time. dancing,quot;. "

Meanwhile, fans who want to know how to flex and stretch like a champion had a chance to see how Serena, the 23-time singles title winner, led the session, chatting along the way.

Venus, who won Wimbledon five times and the US Open. USA Twice, he joined her on a nearby yoga mat, following the same routine and occasionally showing modified versions.

It was all on the sisters' individual Instagram Live broadcasts. After finishing yoga, questions were asked, and then Venus stayed to answer the viewers' questions.

Apparently, the goal was to help people find ways to stay fit while trapped at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At one point, Serena warned, "Don't get hurt doing this." In another, she said, "If you have bad knees, like me, use a pad."

