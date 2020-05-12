Suspect arrested in backyard killing of gardener at Los Altos home – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF) – A man was arrested for the murder of a gardener while working in the backyard of a house in Los Altos last week, police said.

Roberto Rivera was shot to death around 11 a.m. May 4 while working in the fenced yard of a house in the 1000 block of Highland Circle in Los Altos.

Police said Edgar Lainez-Portillo, 25, of Redwood City was arrested Saturday for his alleged involvement in the killing. Lainez-Portillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail without bond. Police said more information about the case will be released when Lainez-Portillo is processed later this week.

A $ 10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for Rivera's murder, offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based non-profit organization in association with the Police Department. from Los Altos.

The death marked the first recorded homicide in the city since 1994.

"Fortunately, there have been few homicides in Los Altos in its history, and it is with pride and purpose that we announced this arrest less than a week after this tragedy," Police Chief Andy Galea said in a prepared statement. "I am very proud of the response from our entire police department, from the initial patrol officers on the scene, to the investigators who worked tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice."

The Chief added: “We would like to offer our sympathy to Mr. Rivera's family and friends. If there is any assistance that we can provide you on the difficult days ahead, know that we will be there to help you. ”

Chief Galea acknowledged assistance in the case from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the Mountain View Police Department, the Palo Alto Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the Department San Jose Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer of the Investigative Services Division of the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the Los Altos Police Department Helpline at (650) 947-2774.