Suspect arrested for assaulting women, indecent exposure at Palo Alto soccer complex – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – A man was arrested for assaulting two women and then exposing them at a neighborhood soccer complex in Palo Alto, according to authorities.

Palo Alto police said Tuesday that the incident occurred at the Mayfield Soccer Complex at 2650 El Camino Real around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release, a woman in her 50s and her 70-year-old mother were waiting to use the bathroom when a man on a bicycle started talking to them and then became a threat.

The suspect then grabbed rocks the size of a baseball and threw one at the women, but none was hit. He then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals while touching himself, police said. He then entered the bathroom, and a short time later left the area on his bicycle, police said.

Officers located a man who matched the suspect's description several blocks away at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and El Camino Real, and determined that he was responsible for assaulting the women, police said. Santa Clara County Adult Protective Services was alerted to inform them that one of the victims was an elderly woman and the victim of a crime.

The suspect was identified as Fermín Anthony Aragón, 39, from Palo Alto. He was hired at the Santa Clara County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and criminal threats, along with a misdemeanor of indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous suggestions can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.