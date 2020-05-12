Suspect arrested 7 times in Alameda County during coronavirus shelter order has bail set at $ 200K – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office strongly criticized the state's current zero bond policy in a social media post Monday, announcing that a suspect who had been arrested for a record seven times during the Coronavirus Shelter in Place The order now had bail set at $ 200,000 after its last crime.

Last month, judges issued an order to release suspects charged with minor and non-violent crimes without bail over concerns about endangering inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. While officials have maintained that communities can remain safe despite the policy change, law enforcement has been highly critical of the change.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted about the suspect identified as Waseen Abuhwaidi at noon Monday. While no details were given about his seven arrests since the refugee order went into effect, the tweet said he had been detained for multiple assaults, stolen vehicles, robberies, and raids in various cities.

Waseen Abuhwaidi has been arrested a record 7 times during SIP. Numerous assaults, stolen vehicles, burglaries, burglaries, and now burglaries and attempted car thefts. Everything in multiple cities. The 200k bond will keep him in custody for now. #Zerobail is a failure pic.twitter.com/CqgoW6qkjl – Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 11, 2020

Although Abuhwaidi had been released each time, his latest theft and attempted vehicle theft crime earned him a $ 200,000 bond that "will keep him in custody for now," according to the publication.

Law enforcement in various Bay Area jurisdictions have been publishing information on the criminal activity of suspects who have recently been arrested and released after being summoned due to the bail policy.

Just over the weekend, a man who had been arrested days earlier and released on bail was in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing a car from a Santa Rosa dealership and leading Sonoma County agents in a savage chase that ended in an accident.