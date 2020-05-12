Study Finds App Promises to Track New Coronavirus Cases

In the absence of widespread on-demand evidence, public health officials around the world have been struggling to track the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in real time. A team of scientists in the United States and the United Kingdom says that a crowdsourcing smartphone app may be the answer to that dilemma.
The study, which tracked people in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, found that loss of taste and smell was the number 1 predictor of whether a person would become ill with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, followed by extreme fatigue and sharp muscle pain.
Using a mathematical model, the researchers were able to predict with almost 80 percent accuracy whether a person would likely have Covid-19 based on their age, sex, and a combination of four symptoms: loss of taste or smell, persistent cough, fatigue, and loss of appetite
Two-thirds of those who later tested positive for the virus, about 15,000 people, reported losing their taste and smell, according to the study. Fever and cough, symptoms that have been considered the most reliable indicators of infection, ranked fourth and fifth on the list.
"It's such a strange symptom that it doesn't happen with most other diseases, so it's rarely wrong," said Dr. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and lead author of the study.
Because loss of smell and taste is often associated with mild cases of Covid-19, Dr. Spector said health officials could act on information provided by a surveillance app to encourage participants to isolate themselves. until they can be tested.
"The more we collect these things and the more we document them properly, the better we can deal with new outbreaks," he said.
The researchers said they hoped the findings could persuade the World Health Organization and other health agencies to modify guidelines that currently classify fever and cough well above loss of taste and smell as symptoms to determine who to evaluate Covid-19.
Dr. Andrew T. Chan, a professor at Harvard Medical School and the study's lead investigator, said a surveillance app could help health authorities identify people in the early stage of the disease who, Without knowing it, they are transmitting the virus to others.
"Right now, we are mostly collecting data on the tip of the iceberg from those who are really sick and present in hospital. But there is a huge iceberg underneath people with mild symptoms who we know are the main culprits in the spread from the community, "said Dr. Chan, who is also chief of clinical and translational epidemiology at Massachusetts General Hospital. "We don't have the ability to track these people back home and that is a real problem."
If more widely adopted, the study results could provide public health authorities with an inexpensive tool to detect outbreaks in cities, states, and even individual neighborhoods. Since loss of taste and smell seems to be an early indicator of Covid-19, the information, according to the researchers, would allow health officials to prepare for a spike in infections and help guide the allocation of scarce resources such as ventilators for most seriously ill, and the personal protective equipment needed by medical workers.
As local outbreaks decrease, the app can also guide decisions about reducing blockages and social distancing measures.
Investigators said the app did not raise significant privacy concerns because participants are not required to provide their names and any other personal information, only their zip codes.
John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, said the study added to the growing body of evidence highlighting the value of smartphone apps as real-time disease surveillance tools. Dr. Brownstein, who was not involved in the coronavirus app study, has a decade of experience using crowdsource symptom apps, starting with an influenza app called Flu Near Me and, most recently, Covid Near You, an app that has already attracted over 600,000 users in the United States.
Surveillance apps, he said, can detect an outbreak long before people start showing up in hospitals. "Due to the lack of evidence, this type of data will give us information on the symptoms, the critical points and the impact of social distancing," he said. "Without this information, how are communities supposed to know that we are on the other side of this pandemic and if we can reopen it?"
But crowdsourcing apps don't provide a complete snapshot of the coronavirus pandemic. Because users tend to be younger, they are less than ideal for charting their progression among the elderly.
And they're also not a substitute for testing, which is the most effective means of tracking the spread of the disease. The data can also be confusing for people reporting shared symptoms of other illnesses.
"It's kind of a real-time experiment done on a massive scale that couldn't have been done a couple of years ago," said Dr. Spector.
The app he helped develop is based on technology that King’s College London has been using to track health outcomes among 14,000 twins in the UK. When the coronavirus outbreak temporarily halted the project, Dr. Spector realized that his app could easily be reused to track the pandemic.
"It was a crazy idea, but four days later we launched the app and it went viral," he said. In three days, more than a million people had downloaded the app, a number that has since grown to 3.3 million.
Dr. Cristina Menni, a researcher at King’s College and another lead author of the study, said the researchers continued to refine the application. Among its goals is to find a way to assess whether pre-existing conditions or genetic factors could increase the health risks of people infected with the virus.
But for now, he said, crowdsourcing apps can be a useful public health tool to help contain the pandemic.
"Because widespread testing has not been done, monitoring for coronavirus symptoms is a very cheap and simple way to do it," he said. "At the very least, anyone reporting a loss of taste and smell should be isolated until they can be tested."