Studiocanal increases participation in the tandem of producers "Crossing Lines" – Up News Info

Studiocanal is buying the remaining shares it does not own from European producer Tandem Productions / Studiocanal. The company is acquiring the shares of partners Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin and Jonas Bauer.

The television and cinema firm owned by the Canal Plus Group will now have 100% of the company in which it first bought a 51% stake in 2012.

The move will get Bauer ready to leave the business, but will continue working on various television projects for the company through a non-exclusive consulting agreement. These include Shadows game, written by The bridges Måns Mårlind, produced by Tandem Productions and Bron Studios for ZDF, Viaplay and Canal +, and At the border, written and starring Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue for Canal + and Netflix.

Canadian-born Canadian Bauer and Halkin set up Tandem in 1999, producing high-budget European co-productions, often in the English language. Tandem projects included The pillars of the earth and the endless world, produced in association with Scott Free for Starz and Reelz respectively.

Bauer also produced series that include Intersecting lines, which aired its first season on NBC, and Take two, created by Castle Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, for ABC.

In 2015 Studiocanal, which also supports production companies, including Happy Valley Producer Red and Benedict Cumberbatch's company Sunnymarch TV changed the name of Tandem Communications to Studiocanal TV.

The deal was announced today by Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, who took over from Didier Lupfer late last year.

Marsh said: “Increasing our participation will benefit the continued growth of our global television production and distribution businesses. Rola is an excellent partner and incredibly talented executive and has contributed strongly to the development of Studiocanal TV in the past eight years. On behalf of Studiocanal, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rola for her hard work and dedication. ”

Rola Bauer added: “My objective has always been to illuminate and entertain through television that transcends limits. The founding of this company more than 20 years ago and its subsequent construction, together with Studiocanal and the fantastic teams in Munich, Paris and London, led by Anna Marsh, have been an inspiring experience. It is gratifying to see the results, through financing and the creation of our successful international series such as ZeroZeroZero, Safe, Years & Years, War of the Worlds and next Shadows game. There has never been a better time to be in the international content business, creating and connecting platforms for our future economic recovery. I really want to open a new chapter. "