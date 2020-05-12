Stocks fall amid recovery concerns: live updates

Walmart He said Tuesday that he would award another round of bonuses to his workers in the United States: $ 300 for full-time workers and $ 150 for part-time and temporary workers, totaling more than $ 390 million. The retailer said it had committed more than $ 935 million in bonuses for its workers so far this year.

The theater distributor Solstice Studios He said Tuesday that he would release the thriller "Unhinged," starring Russell Crowe, in theaters across the country on July 1. That's two weeks before Warner Bros. release date of Christopher Nolan's "Beginning,quot; and three weeks earlier Disney & # 39; s planned release of "Mulan,quot;.

The Department of Transportation warned airlines a second time Tuesday that they should reimburse passengers for canceled tickets after receiving around 20,000 consumer complaints in April, up from 1,500 that it receives in a typical month.

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, reported Tuesday that its net income fell 25 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year. Still, Aramco said it made $ 16.7 billion, an amount that may allow it to retain the title of the world's most profitable company. Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic "impacted,quot; the results, calling it "exceptionally strong,quot; given the situation.