Stocks fall amid recovery concerns: live updates

Shares on Wall Street fell with a selloff that rebounded near the end of trading.
Stocks fell on Tuesday as reports from China, South Korea and the United States offered sobering reminders to investors about the length and difficulty of the coronavirus recovery.
The S,amp;P 500 fell about 2 percent, a decline that accelerated as the day progressed.
Investors had many reasons to be concerned. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a central figure in the US government coronavirus response. USA, warned Lawmakers on Tuesday that "unnecessary suffering and death,quot; would result if the country opened up too quickly. In China, the city of Wuhan, which appeared to have tamed its outbreak, has reported six new infections in recent days, while cases have also increased in the northern part of the country.
Although markets have been able to ignore a number of risks to the economy of late, investors, who are already concerned about an economic conflict between the world's two largest economies, have recently been scared by mounting tension between the United States and China on the coronavirus outbreak.
Yields on government bonds also fell on Tuesday, reflecting lower investor expectations for the economy. But oil prices, another measure of expectations for world growth, rose.
The US deficit rose to a record monthly high in April.
The United States recorded its largest monthly deficit in history in April when the government began channeling billions of dollars of stimulus funds to buffer the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the budget deficit widened to $ 738 billion last month when the Trump administration deferred tax payments normally due in April to mid-July and sent millions of Americans financial aid payments. It was the largest deficit recorded in any month and the deficit for the fiscal year to date exceeded $ 1.4 trillion.
The figures show the breadth of fiscal measures the government has been taking to support a crater economy and the deep debt burden it will face as the economy recovers. A Treasury official who described the date's release called the numbers "eye-catching."
The Congressional Budget Office projected last month that the federal budget deficit would reach $ 3.7 trillion by fiscal year 2020, which would be its largest size as part of the economy since World War II.
Much of the decrease in government revenue last month was due to the three-month delay from Tax Day to July 15, while a large part of the increase in spending was reflected in economic impact payments and additional spending on medical care. April generally produces a surplus. The largest deficit in the previous month occurred in 2010.
Although Republicans have increasingly expressed concern about the deficit, there is likely to be more government spending. And most economists argue that mass spending is necessary to prevent the severe economic recession from worsening further. House Democrats released Tuesday launched a proposal for another $ 3 trillion economic relief bill.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, workers spoke up and staged protests to demand that employers provide protective equipment, limit customer traffic, or even close for security reasons. As many companies return to business, workers pursue a new goal: that employers don't prematurely reverse the measures they implemented.
Workers said they are pushing for many of the measures they have pushed since the pandemic began: more generous and accessible sick leave policies, more protective gear, and better risk pay.
Employees of objective, some of whom quit their jobs on May 1 due to working conditions, have expressed concern about the company's decision to resume acceptance of customer returns, a service that was suspended to reduce possible exposure to virus.
Some workers of Amazon, who also joined the May Day protests, said they were upset by the end of the company's unlimited free time policy, which many had used to avoid exposure inside warehouses.
Riley Breakell, a Starbucks The Connecticut barista was reassured in mid-March when the company sent out a letter announcing an increase in catastrophe pay for those absent due to the pandemic. You appreciate the company's effort to do the right thing for its employees. But the company has since said those provisions would cease for those "unwilling to work,quot; when stores reopened last week.
A Starbucks spokeswoman said the company was taking several steps to ensure that only healthy employees went to work, such as fever checks and paid vacations for those who might be sick.
It was unclear how far along the discussions were and whether a deal would come together, the people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were confidential.
Representatives for Uber and Grubhub declined to comment. Bloomberg previously reported the talks.
The discussions are a sign of how companies are working to capitalize on people's changing behavior. With consumers staying home and many restaurants across the country closing, more people are turning to food delivery for meals.
President Trump said Tuesday that California should allow Tesla to restart its electric car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area "NOW,quot;. His comment came a day after the company's chief executive Elon Musk said he was resuming production in violation of a local order prohibiting him from doing so.
Trump's comments are in line with his effort to pressure state and local officials to allow companies to reopen despite advice from public health officials, who have called for a more gradual reopening to prevent an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths.
But it's unclear what effect the president's statement would have on California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and county officials, most of whom are also Democrats. Also, Tesla's factory in Fremont, California already appears to be making cars, and Musk has challenged local officials to arrest him.
"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules,quot; announced on Twitter Monday. "I'll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ”
County Health Services Director Colleen Chawla sent a letter to Tesla on Monday saying the company appeared to be violating his order. "We expect Tesla, like other companies that have been notified of noncompliance, to comply with the order without the need for additional enforcement measures," Chawla said.
On Tuesday, the county said it had received Tesla's plan to reopen the plant and was reviewing it. The plant is Tesla's main source of income and has been closed since early April. County officials have said they were working with Tesla on a deal to reopen the plant on May 18, and Musk has threatened to sue the county.
In an email sent Monday and reviewed by The New York Times, the company's director of human resources in North America, Valerie Workman, told employees that they would be contacted within 24 hours about when to report for work.
The state has authorized the resumption of manufacturing, Newsom said Monday, but that "we recognize localism,quot; and "if a county does not want to go that far," local orders would prevail.
In her email, Ms. Workman said employees who were uncomfortable returning to work could stay home on unpaid leave.
Jack Dorsey tells Twitter employees that they can work from home forever.
Jack dorsey Twitter The chief executive told employees Tuesday that they would not be expected to return to company offices and that they could work from home forever if they wished.
Twitter sent its employees home in early March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but Dorsey had previously said that she wanted Twitter's workforce to be more diversified across the world and appreciated remote work.
Twitter will reopen its offices no later than September, said Jennifer Christie, vice president of human resources on Twitter.
“If our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen. Otherwise, our offices will be warm and welcoming, with a few extra precautions, when we consider it safe to return, "Christie wrote in a blog post.
In March, the central bank said it would establish two corporate bond programs and a new version of the Term Asset-Backed Loan Line, a 2008 loan effort that accepts debt packages backed by a variety of consumer loans. and commercial.
The Fed opened the first of the corporate bond lines Tuesday by buying E.T.F., which are listed as equities but provide broad exposure to corporate debt. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a statement it would begin buying older, newly issued corporate debt in the "near future."
He also released a question and answer sheet on the TALF, detailing what the facility will look like, but without giving a start date. The program, which will accept asset-backed securities based on auto loans, student loans, and leveraged loans as collateral, has relatively conservative terms and is clearly intended to be used as a backup.
The central bank said it would release detailed recipient and usage information each month for the TALF and its Check Protection Program loan facility, which removes small business loans from bank balance sheets.
The Fed has announced nine emergency loan services since the coronavirus crisis began. Four are operational, one of the corporate bond programs is now partially operational, and four are still in preparation.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Walmart He said Tuesday that he would award another round of bonuses to his workers in the United States: $ 300 for full-time workers and $ 150 for part-time and temporary workers, totaling more than $ 390 million. The retailer said it had committed more than $ 935 million in bonuses for its workers so far this year.
-
The theater distributor Solstice Studios He said Tuesday that he would release the thriller "Unhinged," starring Russell Crowe, in theaters across the country on July 1. That's two weeks before Warner Bros. release date of Christopher Nolan's "Beginning,quot; and three weeks earlier Disney & # 39; s planned release of "Mulan,quot;.
-
The Department of Transportation warned airlines a second time Tuesday that they should reimburse passengers for canceled tickets after receiving around 20,000 consumer complaints in April, up from 1,500 that it receives in a typical month.
-
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, reported Tuesday that its net income fell 25 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year. Still, Aramco said it made $ 16.7 billion, an amount that may allow it to retain the title of the world's most profitable company. Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic "impacted,quot; the results, calling it "exceptionally strong,quot; given the situation.
-
Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, said it would resume 40 percent of its flight network starting July 1 and institute security measures such as requiring passengers to wear face masks and requesting access to the bathroom to avoid rows in the hallways.
The reports were contributed by Jeanna Smialek, Ben Dooley, Alan Rappeport, Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Michael J. de la Merced, Noam Scheiber, Kai Schultz, Geneva Abdul, Stanley Reed, Niraj Chokshi, Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Damien Cave, Matt Phillips, Gregory Schmidt, Carlos Tejada, Daniel Victor, Katie Robertson and Kevin Granville.