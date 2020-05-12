Spin-Off & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; focuses on Siegfried and Roy in the works

Facebook

A new project is being developed that narrates the old Las Vegas performance duo Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn to follow & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39 ;.

The filmmakers behind the hit Netflix series "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"They are reportedly planning a new episode in a magic duo Siegfried and Roy.

The original documentary series "Tiger King", which focused on the owner of the now-jailed Oklahoma Zoo Exotic Joe, was an unexpected success with viewers during the coronavirus blockade due to its eccentric themes and tales of criminal intrigue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who worked on the series, contacted the publication requesting contact information for Chris Lawrence, a former tiger handler for the Siegfried & Roy show in Las Vegas.

During a call, it was reported that Liu said a follow-up episode under the name "Tiger King" was being worked on, focusing on the tiger mauling on stage in 2003 that left half of "Siegfried & Roy", Roy Horn, permanently injured.

Lawrence appeared on THR detailing his memories of the infamous attack, contesting the wizard's "romantic" claims and blaming Horn, who died on Friday, May 8, 2020 after hiring Covid-19, for handling the mistakes that led to the terrifying incident. .

Horn survived the attack, but carried him and his partner. Siegfried Fischbacher ending his long performance in Las Vegas with white lions and tigers as it left him partially paralyzed and unable to walk and speak until 2006.

The new episode, which Liu told THR would reportedly be less sensational than the original series, will reportedly offer Lawrence an opportunity to respond to Fischbacher's denial of his allegations that Horn had some responsibility for the tiger attack.