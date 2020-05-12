Speaker Pelosi presents the $ 3 billion COVID-19 aid package to states, cities, workers, individuals, USPS – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday unveiled a more than $ 3 billion coronavirus aid package, a radical $ 1 billion effort for states and cities to "pay risks,quot; for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no "urgency." The Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to consider options.

"We must think big, for the people, now," Pelosi said from the speaker's office on Capitol Hill.

"Not acting is the most expensive course," he said.

Drawn lines, the latest pandemic response from Congress will test the House of Representatives and the Senate, and President Donald Trump, as Washington navigates the extraordinary crisis with the nation's health and economic security at stake.

The Heroes of Democrats Act relies on nearly $ 1 trillion for states, cities, and tribal governments to avoid layoffs, primarily focused on $ 375 billion for smaller suburban and rural municipalities, largely excluded from previous bills.

The bill will offer a new round of direct cash assistance of $ 1,200 to individuals, increase it to $ 6,000 per household, and launch a $ 175 billion housing assistance fund to help pay rent and mortgages. There is an additional $ 75 billion for the virus test.

The increase of $ 600 per week to unemployment benefits would continue until January. Adds a 15% increase for food stamps and new help paying for employer-backed health coverage. For businesses, it provides an employee retention tax credit.

There is $ 200 billion in "risk pay,quot; for essential workers on the front line of the crisis.

Pelosi relied on United States history, and poetry, to suggest that "no man is an island," as he called on Americans to respond to the crisis with scientific strategy, virus testing, and empathy.

"There are those who said," Let's pause, "he said." Hunger does not stop. The rental does not pause. The bills do not pause. "

But the 1,800-page package is heading straight for an obstacle in the Senate.

Republicans are wary of another round of aid, and McConnell declared the Democratic proposal a bag of "pet priorities." He said Tuesday that it is not something that "deals with reality."

House Republicans also took a pass. "I can't believe that's real," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, leader of the far-right group House Freedom Caucus, said in an interview.

This would be the fifth coronavirus package. It's a strictly partisan offer with no real input from Republicans, who prefer to assess the impact of past spending before approving more.

But the political danger of doing nothing during an election year could be a challenge for Congress and the White House. As states experience outbreaks of virus outbreaks, and more than 30 million Americans remain unemployed in the shutdown, the short-term health and economic prospects remain bleak.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York warned that Trump and Republicans risk the same path as Herbert Hoover, the former president roundly criticized for not acting to stop the Great Depression.

"What will it take for Mitch McConnell to wake up and see that the American people need help and need it now?" Schumer said.

The last package extends some provisions of the previous help packages and adds new ones.

There is $ 25 billion for the United States Postal Service. There is help for the 2020 Census. For the November elections, the bill provides $ 3.6 billion to help local officials prepare for the challenges of voting during the pandemic.

The popular Payroll Protection Program, which has been increased on previous bills, would see another $ 10 billion to ensure that neglected businesses and nonprofits have access to grants through a disaster loan program.

For hospitals and other healthcare providers, there is another $ 100 billion infusion to help cover costs and extra help for hospitals serving low-income communities.

There are another $ 600 million in funds to address the problem of the rapid spread of the virus in state and federal prisons, along with $ 600 million in aid to local police departments for salaries and equipment.

McConnell said he is working with the White House on the next steps. Their priority is ensuring that any new package includes liability protections for healthcare providers and companies that are reopening. Trump is expected to meet Tuesday with a group of Senate Republicans.

"I don't think we have felt the urgency to act immediately," McConnell told reporters earlier this week on Capitol Hill.

As states weigh the health risks of the reopening, McConnell said Tuesday that the nation needs to find a "midpoint between total closure and total normality."

The leading Republican senators flatly rejected the House bill. "What Nancy Pelosi proposes will never go to the Senate," said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the third-ranking Republican.

The Senate recently reopened its side of the Capitol, while the House remains largely closed due to health problems.

Senators have been in session since last week, voting for Trump's nominees for judicial and executive positions and other matters. The Senate Majority, the 53-member Republican Senate conference, meets for its regular lunches most days, spread out three at a table for social distance. Democrats meet by phone. Many, but not all, senators wear masks.

At least a dozen Capitol Police officers and other staff have tested positive for the virus, and at least one senator, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, is isolated in his home after exposure from a positive staff member. Other lawmakers have entered and exited the quarantine.

