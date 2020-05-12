Southern Charm – Kathryn Dennis criticized for apparent racist message she sent to the presenter of a black radio show

Southern charm Star Kathryn Dennis is being criticized on social media and called a racist after she submitted a black radio show featuring a monkey emoji during a direct message conversation. Dennis was arguing with radio host and activist Mika Gadsden about a planned local event, and the messages show that things heated up.

On Sunday, Gadsden called Katie Shields, the owner of a Charleston, South Carolina boutique, when she announced that she was hosting a Donald Trump rally called the "Trump Boat Parade." Gadsden tweeted that in Charleston, it is quickly learned that the face of white supremacy resembles that of "the door boutique, the glitterati."

This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks against white supremacy in the form of MAGA manifestations. My comments on: Mylk Bar powered it @BravoTV "actor,quot; @KathrynDennis to make fun of me with monkey emojis on my DMs. Along with a host of other names. pic.twitter.com/RbEd5CBcOz – Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

He also posted a photo of Shields, calling it "reprehensible,quot; for organizing a "MAGA Nautical Rally,quot;. Gadsden says Dennis started "teasing,quot; her on Instagram after the tweet by sending her several direct messages.

Dennis told Gadsden that being a supporter of President Trump doesn't make her racist, but then sent the emoji when the exchange heated up.

"Grow a pair," Dennis told Gadsden. "You're an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That's how seriously I take this," Dennis wrote, adding a cute emoji.

"This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks out against white supremacy," Gadsden wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of part of the conversation.

Gadsden also claimed that Dennis called it "a lot of other names." It has revealed that screenshots of the entire conversation, which have not been published, show that Dennis sent 28 messages to Gadsden and called her "psychopath,quot;. He also asked if he had "a mother,quot;.

After Gadsden published part of his exchange with Dennis, the Southern enchanter he replied with an apology. She said she didn't want to say anything to that, but admitted that "using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive."

Part 2: … I didn't think about it, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and I will do better – Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no "yes and yes or buts,quot; to excuse me, I did not think about it, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and I will do better, "wrote Dennis.

In response, Gadsden wrote: "Apology not accepted."

Fans on social media were not happy with Dennis' use of the emoji. One wrote that "it cannot be said that calling a black woman a monkey is not racist." Another wrote that Dennis knew exactly what he was doing and that he should be ashamed.



