Southbay's new COVID-19 rules allow Drive-In style graduations for class 2020 – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) – San Mateo County has softened its health order to allow for drive-in graduation ceremonies, providing an option for seniors whose senior year of high school has been dramatically disrupted by the outbreak coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders.

"The purpose of this order was to find a way to celebrate our graduates who have experienced a truly disruptive end to their school experience," says Claire Cunningham, the San Mateo County attorney.

The county has limited the number of cars at a graduation ceremony to 200. Attendees must remain inside their car, except when a member of their family crosses the stage to receive their diploma. Face masks are required every time the car windows are lowered. Additionally, there would be limited access to the restrooms and the school would be responsible for providing security to enforce the rules.

"The closure I was hoping to get from high school is completely lost," says senior Lauren Burt. But Burt says she's not sure if a drive-in style graduation is much better than the online celebration Sequoia High School has been planning.

"I want to be surrounded by my classmates, my best friends, everyone who has supported me in recent years," she said.

And other older graduates seem to agree.

"If each person only took one minute, it would be more than five hours. I don't see how that's better than doing a virtual online graduation, "says Thomas Burt.

Other older adults say the idea is a good compromise to give graduates and their families a small measure of a traditional ceremony.

"Mainly, I would do it for my family because they want to see some form of graduation for me. And I think it would be good for that, you know," says Spencer Rava.

The San Mateo County Board of Education says it was unaware of any schools that have fully committed to a drive-in celebration.