Some stay-at-home orders likely to remain until July – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The county's top public health official says the stay-at-home orders issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic will likely last for another three months.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer made the suggestion during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, saying some form of home stay restrictions are likely to exist through August.

She did not specify what types of restrictions could remain in place even if the county-wide Safer At Home order expires on Friday.

Ferrer later clarified that an updated health order will be announced Wednesday, but no details were announced.

While the county loosened some guidelines last week, with the trails reopening and retailers allowing sidewalk services to expand, Ferrer cited an increase in COVID-19 deaths and overall cases and said they would remain constant. except for a "dramatic change in the virus and tools at hand."

Ferrer's comments were made in the context of a debate by the Board of Supervisors about how long a moratorium on evictions should remain in effect. While the current public health order expires Friday, Ferrer did not specifically address the extension.

The county announced 961 new cases and 45 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,613.