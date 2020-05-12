Some old Michigan Van Art stores to reopen as they love furniture – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Some Art Van stores in Michigan will reopen as Loves Furniture branches, according to officials Tuesday.

Investor Jeff Love founded Love Furniture earlier this year.

The company acquired 27 total brands of Art Van Furniture, Levin Furniture, and Wolf Furniture in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.

%MINIFYHTML50590929a4123b8945081d2d8ef2f13517%

Loves Furniture is headquartered in the Detroit metro area. More than 1,000 new employees are expected to be added across the region, according to the company.

In the coming weeks, the company plans to launch a soft store launch.

Art Van filed for bankruptcy in March and closed all company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related