Some Apple employees will reportedly return to physical offices soon

Some Apple employees will soon return to the company's global offices, according to Bloomberg. Apple's decision to take employees back to its offices, including Apple Park's headquarters in Cupertino, California, contrasts with some other large tech companies, many of which have extended work from domestic politics due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple plans to have employees return in stages in a few months. The first phase focuses on employees who cannot do their work from home or who "face challenges working from home," reports Bloomberg. This will likely include employees working on the company's hardware products, and some employees who are part of this phase have apparently already started working again at Apple's offices. More employees will return to Apple's offices in a second phase of the plan that is slated to begin in July.

Employees are scheduled to return in two phases.

It is unclear what changes Apple can make in its offices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as improving ventilation. But some employees who are asked to return may only have to be in the office for a certain time, according to Bloomberg, and CEO Tim Cook reportedly told employees in April that temperature controls and social distancing would likely be implemented when employees return.

Some other major tech companies are not asking employees to return to offices as quickly as Apple does. Both Google and Facebook will allow most employees to work from home for the rest of the year, Amazon will allow employees to work from home until "at least,quot; on October 2, and Twitter will allow employees to work from home indefinitely to from Tuesday.

Apple also plans to open some of its retail stores after closing all of them outside of China on March 14. Apparently, some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska will open sometime this week, and employees will need to undergo temperature checks and wear masks.