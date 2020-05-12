Solstice Studios Russell Crowe Road Rage Unhinged First Movie Theaters – Up News Info

BREAK: Solstice Studios Wants to Be the First to Test the Film Market, Setting a July 1 Release Date for the Psychological Thriller Russell Crowe Deranged The independent production / distribution company has moved the film from its September 4 release date to the July 4 weekend, a time when they expect theaters to be open and packed with repertoire programming. Deranged It will likely be the first to test the waters as theaters try to recover from the crushing pandemic, and use the safety playbooks that NATO and all exhibitors are finalizing to restore customer confidence that once again it will be safe to return. to the movies.

"When we gave the green light to this movie, I probably envisioned that the weekend of July 4 and Christmas would be the two least likely slot machines," said Solstice President and CEO Mark Gill. "We were sitting on September 4 and then COVID-19 happened, and A quiet place 2 it moved out of its original slot and landed on our date. When you are on a speedboat and a giant ship is coming toward you, you better stay off the road. We looked at the rest of the year, fall / winter and spring 2021. The release schedule was already crowded, and when you add all the movies that have been delayed, it has made us think that we might come sooner. ”

Gill knows that the weekend of July 4 is usually the domain of giant studio movies, but that's not the case this year for obvious reasons. "The first call was to John Fithian at NATO, whose organization is in contact with state public service departments, and if they had said that theaters cannot be opened, we would have said forget it." We don't want to do anything that is not safe and expertly guided. "

It turns out that the crowd in the exhibition was looking for a movie like this. Solstice did its own private poll of 1,000 viewers on how many wanted to return to theaters in July, and the results were encouraging, as was another study that indicated movie fans will be more eager to see when things bounce back as suspense. escapist. A movie about highway fury colliding with pent-up viewer demand could spell acceptable business on a vacation corridor, a picture like this on a moderate budget seen if it goes for the counterprogrammed dollar.

"We thought maybe 40% would say they were eager to go back to theaters, but we were surprised to see the number at 80%," he said. “We convinced ourselves that there will be enough theaters open for a couple of weeks, playing repertoire and not new movies. This is a relatively modest budget movie with a budget of $ 33 million, so if we win $ 30 million at the box office, we'll be fine. If you made a $ 200 million movie, that would not be acceptable. The bar for success is modest. It was encouraging for us to hear the perspectives of theater owners. We are launching as a company that makes movies for the theater market, and there is no better way to demonstrate your commitment to the theater than to be the canary in the coal mine in a post-pandemic atmosphere. We love and support theaters and the jobs they represent, but from a business perspective, we see the opportunity to have a clear week or two to go before the theaters arrive. Mulan and Beginning. "

Pic brings an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion by telling the story of a mother leaning on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. The fury of the road does not begin to describe what he is about to do to her and everyone she meets. That role is played by Crowe, the Oscar winner who can increase intensity as few actors can. Derrick Borte directed the script for Carl Ellsworth and Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie also star.

If no other movie jumps into that runner to oppose, Deranged You will take advantage of the need to reduce density in theaters to assure customers that no one will sit on them and cough. As Up News Info revealed in a Hollywood Reopening column about the preparations made by theaters, the seats will resemble a chessboard, with no one sitting next to you or in front of you. That could reduce capacity by 50% or more. Yes Deranged is the only new movie on the market, it can take as many screens as necessary to get the necessary audience saturation. Theater chains will also put on a big display of sanitizing rooms, completely removing or disinfecting traditional touch points, and wearing masks and gloves.

"We may not be able to do it with 2000 screens, but maybe we need 8000 screens," said Gill. “There are 40,000 screens available. As the only new movie on the market at the time, we hope to have the screens we need. "

Solstice will leave the application of security measures to theaters, but it has been well reported after numerous conversations with theater owners who are desperate to reopen.

"They said they survived floods, hurricanes, riots and shootings, things they had to adapt to at the time," he said. "Everyone says we have had time to prepare and we are going to do well." They understand that there is no way to get these three quarters right. It has to be 100% safe, and his levels of preparation gave us the confidence we needed to do this. ”

The United States launch of Unhinged will follow or coincide with the opening of theaters in nations around the world, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan, with a number of additional countries likely to announce openings in late June or July.

All of these lofty plans are subject to things continuing as they are now, as cities, and theaters, across the country are carefully reopened, as are movie theaters in countries around the world. A setback could change these launch plans, of course.

"I don't see that happening," said Gill. “But setting a launch schedule is always like playing chess in the ocean, even without a pandemic. Movies move, a lot. If states as a matter of public health go after theaters, what are you going to do?