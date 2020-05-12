Simon & Schuster Boss who edited 7 Pulitzer Winners was 71 – Up News Info

Carolyn Reidy, the powerful publisher who directed Simon & Schuster as president and CEO and edited seven Pulitzer Prize winners, died today of a heart attack. She was 71 years old.

Simon & Schuster CFO Dennis Eulau confirmed the news in this memo to staff:

It is with great regret that I must inform you that Carolyn Reidy, our President and CEO, died suddenly this morning after suffering a heart attack. She was 71 years old.

Carolyn was both an exemplary leader and an extremely talented and visionary editorial executive. Since joining Simon & Schuster in 1992 as President of the Commerce Division, she has been a vital and energetic force within our company, leading to unprecedented growth on both the national and international front, and has guided you through the transition to publishing in the digital world. was.

As publisher and leader, Carolyn pushed us to stretch to do a little bit more; to do our best and something else for our authors, in whose service she came to work every day with unbridled and infectious enthusiasm and great humor. His fierce intelligence and curiosity, and his determination to know everything about a given subject if he could help us be better, matched his total and complete accessibility: he wrote congratulatory notes to employees when they were promoted and colleagues on every corner. Our company always felt that they had a first-person relationship with her, and that they could communicate with her to discuss any issue and receive a thoughtful response in return.

She was equally attentive, on a personal level, to our authors, to whom she sent handwritten notes when they received awards, made the best-seller list, or simply to notify them when she finished reading her books. The list of authors he championed for acclaim and success is legion and includes books by Pulitzer Prize winners David W. Blight, Anthony Doerr, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Frank McCourt, David McCullough, and Siddhartha Mukherjee; world figures, celebrities, journalists, and journalists such as Hillary Rodham Clinton, Dick Cheney, Jaycee Dugard, Walter Isaacson, Phil Knight, and Bob Woodward; best-selling novelists Mary Higgins Clark, Vince Flynn, Stephen King, Ruth Ware, and Jennifer Weiner; hands-on advisory work from the authorities, including Ray Dalio, Angela Duckworth, Dr. Michael F. Roizen and Dr. Mehmet C. Oz, and Rhonda Byrne's worldwide billionaire best seller THE SECRET; and best-selling authors for children and teens, including Cassandra Clare, Shannon Messenger, Jason Reynolds, Rachel Renée Russell, and Neal Shusterman.

Before joining Simon & Schuster, Carolyn was President and Editor of Avon Books, after having worked at William Morrow and Random House, where she was Editor of Vintage Books and Associate Editor of Random House. He began his editorial career in 1974 in the subsidiary rights department of Random House.

I have had the privilege of being a Carolyn partner for 25 years. As a fierce leader, loyal friend, and passionate supporter, Carolyn inspired and challenged me every day that we work together. She had the rare combination of business acumen and creative genius that made her a once-in-a-lifetime editorial executive. He walked through life with great joy and loved to celebrate the accomplishments and milestones of his colleagues and friends with great generosity and fanfare. That many of us at Simon & Schuster have been friends and colleagues with her for many, many years, says all about what kind of person and leader she was, and we will all miss her terribly.

While this news is certainly as shocking to you as it was to me, our thoughts and prayers in this moment of sorrow go to Carolyn's beloved husband, Stephen, and her sisters and brothers and nieces and nephews whom she cherished.

Information on where donations can be sent will be announced at a later date.

To be honest,

Dennis

