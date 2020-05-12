Sierra Nevada to Deliver Additional A-29 Attack Planes for Combat Aviation Advisory Mission

US defense contractor Sierra Nevada has announced an agreement with the US Air Force. USA To deliver an additional Super Tucano A-29 for the Combat Aviation Advisory (CAA) mission to the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

The statement said the plane will be the third A-29 delivered under the existing contract, which was announced earlier this year.

Designed to operate at high temperatures and on extremely rugged terrain, the A-29 is a highly maneuverable fourth-generation weapon system capable of delivering precision guided ammunition. The plane is already being used by the Afghan Air Force (AFF) for close air strikes, air interdiction, escort, and armed reconnaissance.

"SNC is proud of our close association with the US Air Force, specifically in identifying ways to acquire the additional A-29 at the best value to the American taxpayer and in support of American and allied operations," he said. Ed Topps, Vice President of Aircraft Systems and Tactical Programs for SNC's ISR, Aviation and Security (IAS) business area. "SNC is honored to build and deliver the combat-proven A-29 to the United States Air Force."

The indefinite recruitment action of the US Air Force. USA It is for SNC, as the prime contractor, and its partner, Embraer Defense & Security, to deliver a third A-29 aircraft, as well as ground support teams, pilot training (including difference training and pilot upgrade training instructor), contractor logistical support, aircraft preservation and maintenance for AFSOC's CAA mission, which helps build the capacity of international partners.

Production of the first two A-29s under this contract is currently underway in Jacksonville, Florida, with the scheduled delivery of all three aircraft in 2021. Training and support activities continue through 2024.

The A-29 is the gold standard for reconnaissance and light attack combat aircraft and has been selected by 15 partner air forces worldwide to offer cost-effective reconnaissance and close air support capabilities.

Last month, the first A-29 for the Nigerian Air Force successfully completed its maiden flight at the Jacksonville production facility.